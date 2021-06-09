Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Top Ten

By The Associated Press
June 9, 2021 12:01 am
< a min read
      

AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Guerrero Jr. Tor 58 206 69 44 .335
Gurriel Hou 55 201 67 27 .333
Mullins Bal 60 231 75 33 .325
Bogaerts Bos 58 218 70 34 .321
Martinez Bos 55 213 68 41 .319
Madrigal ChW 53 197 60 30 .305
T.Anderson ChW 47 196 59 34 .301
Altuve Hou 49 202 60 39 .297
Walsh LAA 59 209 62 30 .297
Alvarez Hou 47 183 54 32 .295

Home Runs

Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 18; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 17; A.García, Texas, 16; Olson, Oakland, 15; Devers, Boston, 15; 6 tied at 14.

Runs Batted In

Meadows, Tampa Bay, 48; Devers, Boston, 48; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 47; J.Abreu, Chicago, 46; Mancini, Baltimore, 45; A.García, Texas, 44; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 44; Grichuk, Toronto, 43; Gurriel, Houston, 42; Olson, Oakland, 41.

Pitching

Civale, Cleveland, 8-2; Petit, Oakland, 7-0; Lynn, Chicago, 7-1; Eovaldi, Boston, 7-2; Bieber, Cleveland, 7-3; Pivetta, Boston, 6-1; Greinke, Houston, 6-2; Bassitt, Oakland, 6-2; Berríos, Minnesota, 6-2; 2 tied at 6-3.

        Insight by GDIT: Learn how the customer must drive the entire digital modernization process by downloading the exclusive e-book.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|12 Accelerate 2021
6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 The 8th Annual SelectUSA Investment...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Military’s highest-ranking openly gay officer, Maj. Gen. Tammy Smith, honored at retirement ceremony