AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Gurriel Hou
|56
|206
|69
|28
|.335
|Guerrero Jr. Tor
|59
|209
|69
|44
|.330
|Mullins Bal
|61
|235
|76
|34
|.323
|Bogaerts Bos
|59
|221
|71
|35
|.321
|Martinez Bos
|56
|217
|68
|41
|.313
|Madrigal ChW
|54
|200
|61
|30
|.305
|T.Anderson ChW
|48
|199
|60
|34
|.302
|Alvarez Hou
|48
|187
|56
|33
|.299
|Walsh LAA
|60
|212
|63
|31
|.297
|Bregman Hou
|53
|207
|61
|34
|.295
Home Runs
Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 18; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 17; A.García, Texas, 16; Haniger, Seattle, 16; Olson, Oakland, 15; Judge, New York, 15; Devers, Boston, 15; 4 tied at 14.
Runs Batted In
Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 48; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 48; Devers, Boston, 48; J.Abreu, Chicago, 46; Mancini, Baltimore, 45; A.García, Texas, 44; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 44; Grichuk, Toronto, 44; Gurriel, Houston, 43; Olson, Oakland, 41.
Pitching
Civale, Cleveland, 8-2; Petit, Oakland, 7-0; Lynn, Chicago, 7-1; Bieber, Cleveland, 7-3; G.Cole, New York, 7-3; Eovaldi, Boston, 7-3; Pivetta, Boston, 6-1; Greinke, Houston, 6-2; Bassitt, Oakland, 6-2; Berríos, Minnesota, 6-2.
