On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Top Ten

By The Associated Press
June 10, 2021 12:04 am
< a min read
      

AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Gurriel Hou 56 206 69 28 .335
Guerrero Jr. Tor 59 209 69 44 .330
Mullins Bal 61 235 76 34 .323
Bogaerts Bos 59 221 71 35 .321
Martinez Bos 56 217 68 41 .313
Madrigal ChW 54 200 61 30 .305
T.Anderson ChW 48 199 60 34 .302
Alvarez Hou 48 187 56 33 .299
Walsh LAA 60 212 63 31 .297
Bregman Hou 53 207 61 34 .295

Home Runs

Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 18; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 17; A.García, Texas, 16; Haniger, Seattle, 16; Olson, Oakland, 15; Judge, New York, 15; Devers, Boston, 15; 4 tied at 14.

Runs Batted In

Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 48; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 48; Devers, Boston, 48; J.Abreu, Chicago, 46; Mancini, Baltimore, 45; A.García, Texas, 44; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 44; Grichuk, Toronto, 44; Gurriel, Houston, 43; Olson, Oakland, 41.

Pitching

Civale, Cleveland, 8-2; Petit, Oakland, 7-0; Lynn, Chicago, 7-1; Bieber, Cleveland, 7-3; G.Cole, New York, 7-3; Eovaldi, Boston, 7-3; Pivetta, Boston, 6-1; Greinke, Houston, 6-2; Bassitt, Oakland, 6-2; Berríos, Minnesota, 6-2.

        Insight by GDIT: Learn how the customer must drive the entire digital modernization process by downloading the exclusive e-book.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|12 Accelerate 2021
6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 SAPPHIRE NOW
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Yellowstone's new automated vehicle shuttle system successfully transports first passengers