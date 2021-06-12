On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
The Associated Press
June 12, 2021 12:51 am
< a min read
      

AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Guerrero Jr. Tor 61 217 73 46 .336
Gurriel Hou 58 213 71 31 .333
Brantley Hou 44 180 59 27 .328
Bogaerts Bos 60 225 73 37 .324
Mullins Bal 62 239 76 34 .318
Martinez Bos 58 225 70 43 .311
Madrigal ChW 54 200 61 30 .305
Alvarez Hou 50 194 59 34 .304
Walsh LAA 60 212 63 31 .297
Altuve Hou 52 217 64 43 .295

Home Runs

Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 19; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 17; A.García, Texas, 16; Haniger, Seattle, 16; Olson, Oakland, 15; Judge, New York, 15; Devers, Boston, 15; 4 tied at 14.

Runs Batted In

Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 50; J.Abreu, Chicago, 48; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 48; Devers, Boston, 48; Mancini, Baltimore, 47; Gurriel, Houston, 46; A.García, Texas, 44; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 44; Grichuk, Toronto, 44; 2 tied at 41.

Pitching

Civale, Cleveland, 9-2; Petit, Oakland, 7-0; Lynn, Chicago, 7-1; Bieber, Cleveland, 7-3; G.Cole, New York, 7-3; Eovaldi, Boston, 7-3; Pivetta, Boston, 6-1; Greinke, Houston, 6-2; Bassitt, Oakland, 6-2; Berríos, Minnesota, 6-2.

