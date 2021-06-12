AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Guerrero Jr. Tor
|61
|217
|73
|46
|.336
|Gurriel Hou
|58
|213
|71
|31
|.333
|Brantley Hou
|44
|180
|59
|27
|.328
|Bogaerts Bos
|60
|225
|73
|37
|.324
|Mullins Bal
|62
|239
|76
|34
|.318
|Martinez Bos
|58
|225
|70
|43
|.311
|Madrigal ChW
|54
|200
|61
|30
|.305
|Alvarez Hou
|50
|194
|59
|34
|.304
|Walsh LAA
|60
|212
|63
|31
|.297
|Altuve Hou
|52
|217
|64
|43
|.295
Home Runs
Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 19; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 17; A.García, Texas, 16; Haniger, Seattle, 16; Olson, Oakland, 15; Judge, New York, 15; Devers, Boston, 15; 4 tied at 14.
Runs Batted In
Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 50; J.Abreu, Chicago, 48; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 48; Devers, Boston, 48; Mancini, Baltimore, 47; Gurriel, Houston, 46; A.García, Texas, 44; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 44; Grichuk, Toronto, 44; 2 tied at 41.
Pitching
Civale, Cleveland, 9-2; Petit, Oakland, 7-0; Lynn, Chicago, 7-1; Bieber, Cleveland, 7-3; G.Cole, New York, 7-3; Eovaldi, Boston, 7-3; Pivetta, Boston, 6-1; Greinke, Houston, 6-2; Bassitt, Oakland, 6-2; Berríos, Minnesota, 6-2.
Comments