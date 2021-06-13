AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Guerrero Jr. Tor
|63
|224
|77
|49
|.344
|Gurriel Hou
|59
|217
|71
|31
|.327
|Bogaerts Bos
|61
|228
|74
|38
|.325
|Mullins Bal
|63
|243
|78
|34
|.321
|Martinez Bos
|60
|232
|72
|44
|.310
|Madrigal ChW
|54
|200
|61
|30
|.305
|T.Anderson ChW
|51
|211
|63
|38
|.299
|Alvarez Hou
|51
|198
|59
|34
|.298
|Kiner-Falefa Tex
|65
|261
|77
|37
|.295
|Semien Tor
|63
|255
|75
|44
|.294
Home Runs
Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 21; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 17; A.García, Texas, 16; Olson, Oakland, 16; Perez, Kansas City, 16; Haniger, Seattle, 16; Judge, New York, 15; Devers, Boston, 15; Semien, Toronto, 15; 3 tied at 14.
Runs Batted In
Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 55; J.Abreu, Chicago, 49; Devers, Boston, 49; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 48; Mancini, Baltimore, 47; A.García, Texas, 46; Gurriel, Houston, 46; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 45; Olson, Oakland, 45; Grichuk, Toronto, 44.
Pitching
Civale, Cleveland, 9-2; Petit, Oakland, 7-0; Lynn, Chicago, 7-1; Berríos, Minnesota, 7-2; Bieber, Cleveland, 7-3; G.Cole, New York, 7-3; Eovaldi, Boston, 7-3; Matz, Toronto, 7-3; 4 tied at 6-2.
