On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Top Ten

The Associated Press
June 13, 2021 1:56 am
< a min read
      

AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Guerrero Jr. Tor 63 224 77 49 .344
Gurriel Hou 59 217 71 31 .327
Bogaerts Bos 61 228 74 38 .325
Mullins Bal 63 243 78 34 .321
Martinez Bos 60 232 72 44 .310
Madrigal ChW 54 200 61 30 .305
T.Anderson ChW 51 211 63 38 .299
Alvarez Hou 51 198 59 34 .298
Kiner-Falefa Tex 65 261 77 37 .295
Semien Tor 63 255 75 44 .294

Home Runs

Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 21; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 17; A.García, Texas, 16; Olson, Oakland, 16; Perez, Kansas City, 16; Haniger, Seattle, 16; Judge, New York, 15; Devers, Boston, 15; Semien, Toronto, 15; 3 tied at 14.

Runs Batted In

Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 55; J.Abreu, Chicago, 49; Devers, Boston, 49; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 48; Mancini, Baltimore, 47; A.García, Texas, 46; Gurriel, Houston, 46; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 45; Olson, Oakland, 45; Grichuk, Toronto, 44.

Pitching

Civale, Cleveland, 9-2; Petit, Oakland, 7-0; Lynn, Chicago, 7-1; Berríos, Minnesota, 7-2; Bieber, Cleveland, 7-3; G.Cole, New York, 7-3; Eovaldi, Boston, 7-3; Matz, Toronto, 7-3; 4 tied at 6-2.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn about the major efforts going on across government to not only secure the technology supply chain, but have a long-lasting impact on all users of technology by downloading this exclusive e-book.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
6|13 The Workplace of the Future: What You...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Yellowstone's new automated vehicle shuttle system successfully transports first passengers