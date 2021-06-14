Trending:
The Associated Press
June 14, 2021 10:05 pm
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Guerrero Jr. Tor 64 228 79 50 .346
Brantley Hou 46 187 63 29 .337
Gurriel Hou 60 220 71 31 .323
Mullins Bal 64 246 79 34 .321
Bogaerts Bos 62 231 74 38 .320
Martinez Bos 61 236 73 44 .309
Madrigal ChW 54 200 61 30 .305
T.Anderson ChW 52 215 65 39 .302
Alvarez Hou 52 202 61 36 .302
T.Hernández Tor 48 190 56 25 .295

Home Runs

Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 22; Olson, Oakland, 18; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 17; A.García, Texas, 16; Perez, Kansas City, 16; Haniger, Seattle, 16; Judge, New York, 15; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 15; Devers, Boston, 15; Semien, Toronto, 15.

Runs Batted In

Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 56; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 50; Devers, Boston, 50; J.Abreu, Chicago, 49; Olson, Oakland, 47; Gurriel, Houston, 47; Mancini, Baltimore, 47; A.García, Texas, 46; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 45; Grichuk, Toronto, 44.

Pitching

Civale, Cleveland, 9-2; Petit, Oakland, 7-0; Bassitt, Oakland, 7-2; Berríos, Minnesota, 7-2; Lynn, Chicago, 7-2; G.Cole, New York, 7-3; Eovaldi, Boston, 7-3; Matz, Toronto, 7-3; Bieber, Cleveland, 7-4; 3 tied at 6-2.

