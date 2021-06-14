AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Guerrero Jr. Tor
|64
|228
|79
|50
|.346
|Brantley Hou
|46
|187
|63
|29
|.337
|Gurriel Hou
|60
|220
|71
|31
|.323
|Mullins Bal
|64
|246
|79
|34
|.321
|Bogaerts Bos
|62
|231
|74
|38
|.320
|Martinez Bos
|61
|236
|73
|44
|.309
|Madrigal ChW
|54
|200
|61
|30
|.305
|T.Anderson ChW
|52
|215
|65
|39
|.302
|Alvarez Hou
|52
|202
|61
|36
|.302
|T.Hernández Tor
|48
|190
|56
|25
|.295
Home Runs
Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 22; Olson, Oakland, 18; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 17; A.García, Texas, 16; Perez, Kansas City, 16; Haniger, Seattle, 16; Judge, New York, 15; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 15; Devers, Boston, 15; Semien, Toronto, 15.
Runs Batted In
Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 56; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 50; Devers, Boston, 50; J.Abreu, Chicago, 49; Olson, Oakland, 47; Gurriel, Houston, 47; Mancini, Baltimore, 47; A.García, Texas, 46; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 45; Grichuk, Toronto, 44.
Pitching
Civale, Cleveland, 9-2; Petit, Oakland, 7-0; Bassitt, Oakland, 7-2; Berríos, Minnesota, 7-2; Lynn, Chicago, 7-2; G.Cole, New York, 7-3; Eovaldi, Boston, 7-3; Matz, Toronto, 7-3; Bieber, Cleveland, 7-4; 3 tied at 6-2.
