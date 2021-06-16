AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Guerrero Jr. Tor
|65
|232
|80
|50
|.345
|Brantley Hou
|47
|191
|65
|30
|.340
|Mullins Bal
|65
|249
|80
|35
|.321
|Bogaerts Bos
|63
|235
|75
|39
|.319
|Gurriel Hou
|61
|223
|71
|31
|.318
|T.Anderson ChW
|53
|219
|68
|39
|.311
|Martinez Bos
|62
|241
|74
|45
|.307
|Madrigal ChW
|54
|200
|61
|30
|.305
|Alvarez Hou
|53
|206
|62
|36
|.301
|Cruz Min
|57
|195
|58
|30
|.297
Home Runs
Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 22; Olson, Oakland, 18; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 17; A.García, Texas, 16; Devers, Boston, 16; Haniger, Seattle, 16; Perez, Kansas City, 16; Judge, New York, 15; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 15; Semien, Toronto, 15.
Runs Batted In
Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 56; Devers, Boston, 54; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 50; J.Abreu, Chicago, 49; Olson, Oakland, 48; Gurriel, Houston, 48; Mancini, Baltimore, 48; A.García, Texas, 46; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 45; Walsh, Los Angeles, 45.
Pitching
Civale, Cleveland, 9-2; Petit, Oakland, 7-0; Bassitt, Oakland, 7-2; Berríos, Minnesota, 7-2; Lynn, Chicago, 7-2; G.Cole, New York, 7-3; Eovaldi, Boston, 7-3; Matz, Toronto, 7-3; Bieber, Cleveland, 7-4; Keuchel, Chicago, 6-1.
