The Associated Press
June 16, 2021 12:20 am
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Guerrero Jr. Tor 65 232 80 50 .345
Brantley Hou 47 191 65 30 .340
Mullins Bal 65 249 80 35 .321
Bogaerts Bos 63 235 75 39 .319
Gurriel Hou 61 223 71 31 .318
T.Anderson ChW 53 219 68 39 .311
Martinez Bos 62 241 74 45 .307
Madrigal ChW 54 200 61 30 .305
Alvarez Hou 53 206 62 36 .301
Cruz Min 57 195 58 30 .297

Home Runs

Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 22; Olson, Oakland, 18; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 17; A.García, Texas, 16; Devers, Boston, 16; Haniger, Seattle, 16; Perez, Kansas City, 16; Judge, New York, 15; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 15; Semien, Toronto, 15.

Runs Batted In

Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 56; Devers, Boston, 54; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 50; J.Abreu, Chicago, 49; Olson, Oakland, 48; Gurriel, Houston, 48; Mancini, Baltimore, 48; A.García, Texas, 46; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 45; Walsh, Los Angeles, 45.

Pitching

Civale, Cleveland, 9-2; Petit, Oakland, 7-0; Bassitt, Oakland, 7-2; Berríos, Minnesota, 7-2; Lynn, Chicago, 7-2; G.Cole, New York, 7-3; Eovaldi, Boston, 7-3; Matz, Toronto, 7-3; Bieber, Cleveland, 7-4; Keuchel, Chicago, 6-1.

