The Associated Press
June 17, 2021 1:32 am
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Brantley Hou 48 195 67 30 .344
Guerrero Jr. Tor 66 236 81 50 .343
Bogaerts Bos 64 240 78 41 .325
Gurriel Hou 62 227 72 31 .317
Mullins Bal 67 257 81 36 .315
T.Anderson ChW 54 224 70 40 .313
Martinez Bos 63 246 76 47 .309
Madrigal ChW 54 200 61 30 .305
Alvarez Hou 54 209 63 37 .301
T.Hernández Tor 50 198 59 25 .298

Home Runs

Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 22; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 19; Olson, Oakland, 18; Perez, Kansas City, 17; A.García, Texas, 16; Ramírez, Cleveland, 16; Devers, Boston, 16; Haniger, Seattle, 16; Semien, Toronto, 16; 4 tied at 15.

Runs Batted In

Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 56; Devers, Boston, 55; J.Abreu, Chicago, 51; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 50; Olson, Oakland, 49; Mancini, Baltimore, 49; Gurriel, Houston, 48; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 47; A.García, Texas, 46; Walsh, Los Angeles, 46.

Pitching

Civale, Cleveland, 10-2; G.Cole, New York, 8-3; Petit, Oakland, 7-0; Greinke, Houston, 7-2; Bassitt, Oakland, 7-2; Berríos, Minnesota, 7-2; Lynn, Chicago, 7-2; Eovaldi, Boston, 7-3; Matz, Toronto, 7-3; Bieber, Cleveland, 7-4.

