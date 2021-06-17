AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Brantley Hou
|48
|195
|67
|30
|.344
|Guerrero Jr. Tor
|66
|236
|81
|50
|.343
|Bogaerts Bos
|64
|240
|78
|41
|.325
|Gurriel Hou
|62
|227
|72
|31
|.317
|Mullins Bal
|67
|257
|81
|36
|.315
|T.Anderson ChW
|54
|224
|70
|40
|.313
|Martinez Bos
|63
|246
|76
|47
|.309
|Madrigal ChW
|54
|200
|61
|30
|.305
|Alvarez Hou
|54
|209
|63
|37
|.301
|T.Hernández Tor
|50
|198
|59
|25
|.298
Home Runs
Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 22; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 19; Olson, Oakland, 18; Perez, Kansas City, 17; A.García, Texas, 16; Ramírez, Cleveland, 16; Devers, Boston, 16; Haniger, Seattle, 16; Semien, Toronto, 16; 4 tied at 15.
Runs Batted In
Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 56; Devers, Boston, 55; J.Abreu, Chicago, 51; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 50; Olson, Oakland, 49; Mancini, Baltimore, 49; Gurriel, Houston, 48; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 47; A.García, Texas, 46; Walsh, Los Angeles, 46.
Pitching
Civale, Cleveland, 10-2; G.Cole, New York, 8-3; Petit, Oakland, 7-0; Greinke, Houston, 7-2; Bassitt, Oakland, 7-2; Berríos, Minnesota, 7-2; Lynn, Chicago, 7-2; Eovaldi, Boston, 7-3; Matz, Toronto, 7-3; Bieber, Cleveland, 7-4.
