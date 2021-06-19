On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
The Associated Press
June 19, 2021 12:02 am
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Guerrero Jr. Tor 68 244 82 51 .336
Brantley Hou 50 203 68 31 .335
Mullins Bal 68 261 84 38 .322
Bogaerts Bos 65 243 78 41 .321
Gurriel Hou 64 233 74 34 .318
Alvarez Hou 56 216 67 39 .310
Martinez Bos 64 250 77 47 .308
T.Anderson ChW 56 232 71 40 .306
Madrigal ChW 54 200 61 30 .305
Cruz Min 60 207 62 31 .300

Home Runs

Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 22; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 19; Olson, Oakland, 19; Perez, Kansas City, 18; A.García, Texas, 17; Devers, Boston, 17; Ramírez, Cleveland, 16; Altuve, Houston, 16; Haniger, Seattle, 16; Semien, Toronto, 16.

Runs Batted In

Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 56; Devers, Boston, 56; J.Abreu, Chicago, 53; Olson, Oakland, 50; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 50; Mancini, Baltimore, 49; Gurriel, Houston, 48; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 47; A.García, Texas, 47; 2 tied at 46.

Pitching

Civale, Cleveland, 10-2; G.Cole, New York, 8-3; Petit, Oakland, 7-0; Greinke, Houston, 7-2; Bassitt, Oakland, 7-2; Berríos, Minnesota, 7-2; Lynn, Chicago, 7-2; Eovaldi, Boston, 7-3; Matz, Toronto, 7-3; Bieber, Cleveland, 7-4.

