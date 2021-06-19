AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Guerrero Jr. Tor
|68
|244
|82
|51
|.336
|Brantley Hou
|50
|203
|68
|31
|.335
|Mullins Bal
|68
|261
|84
|38
|.322
|Bogaerts Bos
|65
|243
|78
|41
|.321
|Gurriel Hou
|64
|233
|74
|34
|.318
|Alvarez Hou
|56
|216
|67
|39
|.310
|Martinez Bos
|64
|250
|77
|47
|.308
|T.Anderson ChW
|56
|232
|71
|40
|.306
|Madrigal ChW
|54
|200
|61
|30
|.305
|Cruz Min
|60
|207
|62
|31
|.300
Home Runs
Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 22; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 19; Olson, Oakland, 19; Perez, Kansas City, 18; A.García, Texas, 17; Devers, Boston, 17; Ramírez, Cleveland, 16; Altuve, Houston, 16; Haniger, Seattle, 16; Semien, Toronto, 16.
Runs Batted In
Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 56; Devers, Boston, 56; J.Abreu, Chicago, 53; Olson, Oakland, 50; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 50; Mancini, Baltimore, 49; Gurriel, Houston, 48; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 47; A.García, Texas, 47; 2 tied at 46.
Pitching
Civale, Cleveland, 10-2; G.Cole, New York, 8-3; Petit, Oakland, 7-0; Greinke, Houston, 7-2; Bassitt, Oakland, 7-2; Berríos, Minnesota, 7-2; Lynn, Chicago, 7-2; Eovaldi, Boston, 7-3; Matz, Toronto, 7-3; Bieber, Cleveland, 7-4.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments