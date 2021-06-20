On Air: Federal News Network program
The Associated Press
June 20, 2021 1:04 am
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Brantley Hou 51 207 70 32 .338
Guerrero Jr. Tor 69 249 84 53 .337
Mullins Bal 69 266 86 40 .323
Bogaerts Bos 66 247 79 41 .320
Gurriel Hou 65 237 75 34 .316
Alvarez Hou 57 219 68 40 .311
Martinez Bos 65 254 78 48 .307
Olson Oak 66 239 72 44 .301
T.Anderson ChW 57 237 71 40 .300
Cruz Min 61 211 63 32 .299

Home Runs

Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 23; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 22; Olson, Oakland, 19; Perez, Kansas City, 18; Semien, Toronto, 18; A.García, Texas, 17; Walsh, Los Angeles, 17; Devers, Boston, 17; 3 tied at 16.

Runs Batted In

Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 59; Devers, Boston, 56; J.Abreu, Chicago, 53; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 52; Olson, Oakland, 52; Walsh, Los Angeles, 50; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 50; Mancini, Baltimore, 49; Gurriel, Houston, 48; A.García, Texas, 47.

Pitching

Civale, Cleveland, 10-2; G.Cole, New York, 8-3; Petit, Oakland, 7-0; Bassitt, Oakland, 7-2; Greinke, Houston, 7-2; Berríos, Minnesota, 7-2; Eovaldi, Boston, 7-3; Lynn, Chicago, 7-3; Matz, Toronto, 7-3; Bieber, Cleveland, 7-4.

