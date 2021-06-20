AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Brantley Hou
|51
|207
|70
|32
|.338
|Guerrero Jr. Tor
|69
|249
|84
|53
|.337
|Mullins Bal
|69
|266
|86
|40
|.323
|Bogaerts Bos
|66
|247
|79
|41
|.320
|Gurriel Hou
|65
|237
|75
|34
|.316
|Alvarez Hou
|57
|219
|68
|40
|.311
|Martinez Bos
|65
|254
|78
|48
|.307
|Olson Oak
|66
|239
|72
|44
|.301
|T.Anderson ChW
|57
|237
|71
|40
|.300
|Cruz Min
|61
|211
|63
|32
|.299
Home Runs
Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 23; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 22; Olson, Oakland, 19; Perez, Kansas City, 18; Semien, Toronto, 18; A.García, Texas, 17; Walsh, Los Angeles, 17; Devers, Boston, 17; 3 tied at 16.
Runs Batted In
Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 59; Devers, Boston, 56; J.Abreu, Chicago, 53; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 52; Olson, Oakland, 52; Walsh, Los Angeles, 50; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 50; Mancini, Baltimore, 49; Gurriel, Houston, 48; A.García, Texas, 47.
Pitching
Civale, Cleveland, 10-2; G.Cole, New York, 8-3; Petit, Oakland, 7-0; Bassitt, Oakland, 7-2; Greinke, Houston, 7-2; Berríos, Minnesota, 7-2; Eovaldi, Boston, 7-3; Lynn, Chicago, 7-3; Matz, Toronto, 7-3; Bieber, Cleveland, 7-4.
