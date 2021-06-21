AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Brantley Hou
|52
|211
|72
|33
|.341
|Guerrero Jr. Tor
|70
|252
|85
|54
|.337
|Mullins Bal
|70
|270
|86
|40
|.319
|Bogaerts Bos
|67
|252
|80
|41
|.317
|Gurriel Hou
|65
|237
|75
|34
|.316
|Martinez Bos
|66
|259
|80
|48
|.309
|Alvarez Hou
|58
|224
|69
|41
|.308
|Olson Oak
|67
|243
|74
|45
|.305
|T.Hernández Tor
|51
|203
|61
|26
|.300
|Cruz Min
|62
|213
|64
|32
|.300
Home Runs
Ohtani, Los Angeles, 23; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 23; Olson, Oakland, 20; A.García, Texas, 18; Walsh, Los Angeles, 18; Devers, Boston, 18; Perez, Kansas City, 18; Semien, Toronto, 18; 3 tied at 16.
Runs Batted In
Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 59; Devers, Boston, 57; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 54; Olson, Oakland, 53; J.Abreu, Chicago, 53; Mancini, Baltimore, 52; Walsh, Los Angeles, 51; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 50; Gurriel, Houston, 48; A.García, Texas, 48.
Pitching
Civale, Cleveland, 10-2; G.Cole, New York, 8-3; Petit, Oakland, 7-0; Bassitt, Oakland, 7-2; Greinke, Houston, 7-2; Berríos, Minnesota, 7-2; Loaisiga, New York, 7-2; Lynn, Chicago, 7-3; Matz, Toronto, 7-3; 2 tied at 7-4.
