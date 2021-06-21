Trending:
The Associated Press
June 21, 2021 7:31 pm
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Brantley Hou 52 211 72 33 .341
Guerrero Jr. Tor 70 252 85 54 .337
Mullins Bal 70 270 86 40 .319
Bogaerts Bos 67 252 80 41 .317
Gurriel Hou 65 237 75 34 .316
Martinez Bos 66 259 80 48 .309
Alvarez Hou 58 224 69 41 .308
Olson Oak 67 243 74 45 .305
T.Hernández Tor 51 203 61 26 .300
Cruz Min 62 213 64 32 .300

Home Runs

Ohtani, Los Angeles, 23; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 23; Olson, Oakland, 20; A.García, Texas, 18; Walsh, Los Angeles, 18; Devers, Boston, 18; Perez, Kansas City, 18; Semien, Toronto, 18; 3 tied at 16.

Runs Batted In

Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 59; Devers, Boston, 57; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 54; Olson, Oakland, 53; J.Abreu, Chicago, 53; Mancini, Baltimore, 52; Walsh, Los Angeles, 51; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 50; Gurriel, Houston, 48; A.García, Texas, 48.

Pitching

Civale, Cleveland, 10-2; G.Cole, New York, 8-3; Petit, Oakland, 7-0; Bassitt, Oakland, 7-2; Greinke, Houston, 7-2; Berríos, Minnesota, 7-2; Loaisiga, New York, 7-2; Lynn, Chicago, 7-3; Matz, Toronto, 7-3; 2 tied at 7-4.

