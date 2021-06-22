AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. Brantley Hou 53 214 75 36 .350 Guerrero Jr. Tor 70 252 85 54 .337 Gurriel Hou 66 239 77 34 .322 Bogaerts Bos 67 252 80 41 .317 Mullins Bal 71 274 86 40 .314 Martinez Bos 66 259 80 48 .309 Alvarez Hou 59 227 70 42 .308 Olson Oak 68 247 75 46 .304 T.Hernández Tor 51 203 61 26 .300 Cruz Min 63 218 65 33 .298

Home Runs

Ohtani, Los Angeles, 23; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 23; Olson, Oakland, 20; A.García, Texas, 18; Walsh, Los Angeles, 18; Devers, Boston, 18; Perez, Kansas City, 18; Semien, Toronto, 18; 4 tied at 16.

Runs Batted In

Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 59; Devers, Boston, 57; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 54; Olson, Oakland, 53; J.Abreu, Chicago, 53; Mancini, Baltimore, 52; Walsh, Los Angeles, 51; Gurriel, Houston, 50; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 50; A.García, Texas, 49.

Pitching

Civale, Cleveland, 10-2; G.Cole, New York, 8-3; Petit, Oakland, 7-0; Bassitt, Oakland, 7-2; Greinke, Houston, 7-2; Berríos, Minnesota, 7-2; Loaisiga, New York, 7-2; Lynn, Chicago, 7-3; Matz, Toronto, 7-3; 2 tied at 7-4.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.