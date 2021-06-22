Trending:
The Associated Press
June 22, 2021 12:38 am
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Brantley Hou 53 214 75 36 .350
Guerrero Jr. Tor 70 252 85 54 .337
Gurriel Hou 66 239 77 34 .322
Bogaerts Bos 67 252 80 41 .317
Mullins Bal 71 274 86 40 .314
Martinez Bos 66 259 80 48 .309
Alvarez Hou 59 227 70 42 .308
Olson Oak 68 247 75 46 .304
T.Hernández Tor 51 203 61 26 .300
Cruz Min 63 218 65 33 .298

Home Runs

Ohtani, Los Angeles, 23; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 23; Olson, Oakland, 20; A.García, Texas, 18; Walsh, Los Angeles, 18; Devers, Boston, 18; Perez, Kansas City, 18; Semien, Toronto, 18; 4 tied at 16.

Runs Batted In

Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 59; Devers, Boston, 57; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 54; Olson, Oakland, 53; J.Abreu, Chicago, 53; Mancini, Baltimore, 52; Walsh, Los Angeles, 51; Gurriel, Houston, 50; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 50; A.García, Texas, 49.

Pitching

Civale, Cleveland, 10-2; G.Cole, New York, 8-3; Petit, Oakland, 7-0; Bassitt, Oakland, 7-2; Greinke, Houston, 7-2; Berríos, Minnesota, 7-2; Loaisiga, New York, 7-2; Lynn, Chicago, 7-3; Matz, Toronto, 7-3; 2 tied at 7-4.

