AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Brantley Hou
|54
|218
|77
|36
|.353
|Guerrero Jr. Tor
|71
|256
|87
|54
|.340
|Gurriel Hou
|67
|243
|79
|35
|.325
|Bogaerts Bos
|68
|257
|83
|43
|.323
|Mullins Bal
|72
|277
|86
|40
|.310
|Martinez Bos
|67
|264
|81
|49
|.307
|Cruz Min
|64
|222
|68
|34
|.306
|Alvarez Hou
|60
|229
|70
|42
|.306
|Olson Oak
|69
|251
|76
|48
|.303
|T.Hernández Tor
|52
|207
|62
|26
|.300
Home Runs
Ohtani, Los Angeles, 23; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 23; Olson, Oakland, 20; A.García, Texas, 18; Walsh, Los Angeles, 18; Devers, Boston, 18; Perez, Kansas City, 18; Semien, Toronto, 18; 4 tied at 16.
Runs Batted In
Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 60; Devers, Boston, 60; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 54; Olson, Oakland, 53; J.Abreu, Chicago, 53; Mancini, Baltimore, 52; Walsh, Los Angeles, 51; Gurriel, Houston, 50; A.García, Texas, 50; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 50.
Pitching
Civale, Cleveland, 10-2; Greinke, Houston, 8-2; G.Cole, New York, 8-3; Petit, Oakland, 7-0; Bassitt, Oakland, 7-2; Berríos, Minnesota, 7-2; Lynn, Chicago, 7-3; Matz, Toronto, 7-3; Loaisiga, New York, 7-3; 2 tied at 7-4.
