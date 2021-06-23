On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Brantley Hou 54 218 77 36 .353
Guerrero Jr. Tor 71 256 87 54 .340
Gurriel Hou 67 243 79 35 .325
Bogaerts Bos 68 257 83 43 .323
Mullins Bal 72 277 86 40 .310
Martinez Bos 67 264 81 49 .307
Cruz Min 64 222 68 34 .306
Alvarez Hou 60 229 70 42 .306
Olson Oak 69 251 76 48 .303
T.Hernández Tor 52 207 62 26 .300

Home Runs

Ohtani, Los Angeles, 23; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 23; Olson, Oakland, 20; A.García, Texas, 18; Walsh, Los Angeles, 18; Devers, Boston, 18; Perez, Kansas City, 18; Semien, Toronto, 18; 4 tied at 16.

Runs Batted In

Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 60; Devers, Boston, 60; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 54; Olson, Oakland, 53; J.Abreu, Chicago, 53; Mancini, Baltimore, 52; Walsh, Los Angeles, 51; Gurriel, Houston, 50; A.García, Texas, 50; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 50.

Pitching

Civale, Cleveland, 10-2; Greinke, Houston, 8-2; G.Cole, New York, 8-3; Petit, Oakland, 7-0; Bassitt, Oakland, 7-2; Berríos, Minnesota, 7-2; Lynn, Chicago, 7-3; Matz, Toronto, 7-3; Loaisiga, New York, 7-3; 2 tied at 7-4.

