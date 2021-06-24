AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Brantley Hou
|55
|222
|79
|36
|.356
|Guerrero Jr. Tor
|72
|259
|88
|55
|.340
|Gurriel Hou
|68
|247
|81
|36
|.328
|Bogaerts Bos
|69
|259
|84
|43
|.324
|Mullins Bal
|73
|280
|87
|40
|.311
|Cruz Min
|64
|222
|68
|34
|.306
|Martinez Bos
|68
|268
|82
|49
|.306
|Alvarez Hou
|61
|232
|71
|44
|.306
|T.Hernández Tor
|53
|211
|63
|26
|.299
|Olson Oak
|70
|255
|76
|48
|.298
Home Runs
Ohtani, Los Angeles, 23; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 23; A.García, Texas, 20; Olson, Oakland, 20; Walsh, Los Angeles, 18; Devers, Boston, 18; Perez, Kansas City, 18; Semien, Toronto, 18; Altuve, Houston, 17; 4 tied at 16.
Runs Batted In
Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 60; Devers, Boston, 60; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 54; Olson, Oakland, 53; J.Abreu, Chicago, 53; A.García, Texas, 52; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 52; Walsh, Los Angeles, 52; Mancini, Baltimore, 52; Gurriel, Houston, 51.
Pitching
Civale, Cleveland, 10-2; Greinke, Houston, 8-2; G.Cole, New York, 8-3; Petit, Oakland, 7-1; Bassitt, Oakland, 7-2; Berríos, Minnesota, 7-2; Lynn, Chicago, 7-3; Matz, Toronto, 7-3; Loaisiga, New York, 7-3; 2 tied at 7-4.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments