The Associated Press
June 24, 2021 1:54 am
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Brantley Hou 55 222 79 36 .356
Guerrero Jr. Tor 72 259 88 55 .340
Gurriel Hou 68 247 81 36 .328
Bogaerts Bos 69 259 84 43 .324
Mullins Bal 73 280 87 40 .311
Cruz Min 64 222 68 34 .306
Martinez Bos 68 268 82 49 .306
Alvarez Hou 61 232 71 44 .306
T.Hernández Tor 53 211 63 26 .299
Olson Oak 70 255 76 48 .298

Home Runs

Ohtani, Los Angeles, 23; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 23; A.García, Texas, 20; Olson, Oakland, 20; Walsh, Los Angeles, 18; Devers, Boston, 18; Perez, Kansas City, 18; Semien, Toronto, 18; Altuve, Houston, 17; 4 tied at 16.

Runs Batted In

Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 60; Devers, Boston, 60; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 54; Olson, Oakland, 53; J.Abreu, Chicago, 53; A.García, Texas, 52; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 52; Walsh, Los Angeles, 52; Mancini, Baltimore, 52; Gurriel, Houston, 51.

Pitching

Civale, Cleveland, 10-2; Greinke, Houston, 8-2; G.Cole, New York, 8-3; Petit, Oakland, 7-1; Bassitt, Oakland, 7-2; Berríos, Minnesota, 7-2; Lynn, Chicago, 7-3; Matz, Toronto, 7-3; Loaisiga, New York, 7-3; 2 tied at 7-4.

