AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Brantley Hou
|56
|228
|81
|37
|.355
|Guerrero Jr. Tor
|73
|263
|89
|57
|.338
|Gurriel Hou
|69
|252
|84
|38
|.333
|Bogaerts Bos
|70
|262
|84
|43
|.321
|Mullins Bal
|74
|284
|88
|40
|.310
|Alvarez Hou
|62
|238
|73
|46
|.307
|Martinez Bos
|69
|272
|83
|49
|.305
|Correa Hou
|70
|266
|81
|54
|.305
|T.Hernández Tor
|54
|215
|65
|27
|.302
|Olson Oak
|71
|258
|78
|49
|.302
Home Runs
Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 24; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 23; A.García, Texas, 20; Olson, Oakland, 20; Walsh, Los Angeles, 18; Devers, Boston, 18; Perez, Kansas City, 18; Semien, Toronto, 18; Altuve, Houston, 17; 5 tied at 16.
Runs Batted In
Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 61; Devers, Boston, 60; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 54; J.Abreu, Chicago, 53; Olson, Oakland, 53; Gurriel, Houston, 52; A.García, Texas, 52; Walsh, Los Angeles, 52; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 52; Mancini, Baltimore, 52.
Pitching
Civale, Cleveland, 10-2; Bassitt, Oakland, 8-2; Greinke, Houston, 8-2; G.Cole, New York, 8-3; Petit, Oakland, 7-1; Berríos, Minnesota, 7-2; Lynn, Chicago, 7-3; Matz, Toronto, 7-3; Loaisiga, New York, 7-3; 2 tied at 7-4.
