AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. Brantley Hou 56 228 81 37 .355 Guerrero Jr. Tor 73 263 89 57 .338 Gurriel Hou 69 252 84 38 .333 Bogaerts Bos 70 262 84 43 .321 Mullins Bal 74 284 88 40 .310 Alvarez Hou 62 238 73 46 .307 Martinez Bos 69 272 83 49 .305 Correa Hou 70 266 81 54 .305 T.Hernández Tor 54 215 65 27 .302 Olson Oak 71 258 78 49 .302

Home Runs

Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 24; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 23; A.García, Texas, 20; Olson, Oakland, 20; Walsh, Los Angeles, 18; Devers, Boston, 18; Perez, Kansas City, 18; Semien, Toronto, 18; Altuve, Houston, 17; 5 tied at 16.

Runs Batted In

Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 61; Devers, Boston, 60; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 54; J.Abreu, Chicago, 53; Olson, Oakland, 53; Gurriel, Houston, 52; A.García, Texas, 52; Walsh, Los Angeles, 52; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 52; Mancini, Baltimore, 52.

Pitching

Civale, Cleveland, 10-2; Bassitt, Oakland, 8-2; Greinke, Houston, 8-2; G.Cole, New York, 8-3; Petit, Oakland, 7-1; Berríos, Minnesota, 7-2; Lynn, Chicago, 7-3; Matz, Toronto, 7-3; Loaisiga, New York, 7-3; 2 tied at 7-4.

