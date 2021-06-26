On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Top Ten

The Associated Press
June 26, 2021 12:15 am
< a min read
      

AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Brantley Hou 56 228 81 37 .355
Guerrero Jr. Tor 74 268 91 58 .340
Gurriel Hou 69 252 84 38 .333
Bogaerts Bos 71 266 85 44 .320
Mullins Bal 75 288 90 41 .313
Alvarez Hou 62 238 73 46 .307
Correa Hou 70 266 81 54 .305
Martinez Bos 70 275 83 50 .302
Cruz Min 66 230 69 34 .300
Olson Oak 72 262 78 49 .298

Home Runs

Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 25; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 24; A.García, Texas, 20; Olson, Oakland, 20; Walsh, Los Angeles, 18; Devers, Boston, 18; Perez, Kansas City, 18; Semien, Toronto, 18; Altuve, Houston, 17; 5 tied at 16.

Runs Batted In

Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 62; Devers, Boston, 60; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 55; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 54; A.García, Texas, 53; J.Abreu, Chicago, 53; Olson, Oakland, 53; Gurriel, Houston, 52; Walsh, Los Angeles, 52; Mancini, Baltimore, 52.

Pitching

Civale, Cleveland, 10-2; Bassitt, Oakland, 8-2; Greinke, Houston, 8-2; G.Cole, New York, 8-3; Petit, Oakland, 7-1; Berríos, Minnesota, 7-2; Lynn, Chicago, 7-3; Matz, Toronto, 7-3; Loaisiga, New York, 7-3; 2 tied at 7-4.

        Insight by RavenTek: Explore how infrastructure visibility is the first requirement for maintaining best performance in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Peterson Soldiers make Korea a family affair