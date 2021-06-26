AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. Brantley Hou 56 228 81 37 .355 Guerrero Jr. Tor 74 268 91 58 .340 Gurriel Hou 69 252 84 38 .333 Bogaerts Bos 71 266 85 44 .320 Mullins Bal 75 288 90 41 .313 Alvarez Hou 62 238 73 46 .307 Correa Hou 70 266 81 54 .305 Martinez Bos 70 275 83 50 .302 Cruz Min 66 230 69 34 .300 Olson Oak 72 262 78 49 .298

Home Runs

Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 25; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 24; A.García, Texas, 20; Olson, Oakland, 20; Walsh, Los Angeles, 18; Devers, Boston, 18; Perez, Kansas City, 18; Semien, Toronto, 18; Altuve, Houston, 17; 5 tied at 16.

Runs Batted In

Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 62; Devers, Boston, 60; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 55; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 54; A.García, Texas, 53; J.Abreu, Chicago, 53; Olson, Oakland, 53; Gurriel, Houston, 52; Walsh, Los Angeles, 52; Mancini, Baltimore, 52.

Pitching

Civale, Cleveland, 10-2; Bassitt, Oakland, 8-2; Greinke, Houston, 8-2; G.Cole, New York, 8-3; Petit, Oakland, 7-1; Berríos, Minnesota, 7-2; Lynn, Chicago, 7-3; Matz, Toronto, 7-3; Loaisiga, New York, 7-3; 2 tied at 7-4.

