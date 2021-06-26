AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Brantley Hou
|56
|228
|81
|37
|.355
|Guerrero Jr. Tor
|74
|268
|91
|58
|.340
|Gurriel Hou
|69
|252
|84
|38
|.333
|Bogaerts Bos
|71
|266
|85
|44
|.320
|Mullins Bal
|75
|288
|90
|41
|.313
|Alvarez Hou
|62
|238
|73
|46
|.307
|Correa Hou
|70
|266
|81
|54
|.305
|Martinez Bos
|70
|275
|83
|50
|.302
|Cruz Min
|66
|230
|69
|34
|.300
|Olson Oak
|72
|262
|78
|49
|.298
Home Runs
Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 25; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 24; A.García, Texas, 20; Olson, Oakland, 20; Walsh, Los Angeles, 18; Devers, Boston, 18; Perez, Kansas City, 18; Semien, Toronto, 18; Altuve, Houston, 17; 5 tied at 16.
Runs Batted In
Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 62; Devers, Boston, 60; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 55; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 54; A.García, Texas, 53; J.Abreu, Chicago, 53; Olson, Oakland, 53; Gurriel, Houston, 52; Walsh, Los Angeles, 52; Mancini, Baltimore, 52.
Pitching
Civale, Cleveland, 10-2; Bassitt, Oakland, 8-2; Greinke, Houston, 8-2; G.Cole, New York, 8-3; Petit, Oakland, 7-1; Berríos, Minnesota, 7-2; Lynn, Chicago, 7-3; Matz, Toronto, 7-3; Loaisiga, New York, 7-3; 2 tied at 7-4.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments