AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Brantley Hou
|58
|235
|82
|37
|.349
|Guerrero Jr. Tor
|75
|271
|92
|61
|.339
|Gurriel Hou
|71
|258
|87
|39
|.337
|Bogaerts Bos
|72
|269
|88
|46
|.327
|Mullins Bal
|76
|292
|91
|41
|.312
|Alvarez Hou
|64
|242
|74
|47
|.306
|Correa Hou
|72
|272
|83
|55
|.305
|Martinez Bos
|71
|279
|84
|50
|.301
|Cruz Min
|66
|230
|69
|34
|.300
|T.Hernández Tor
|56
|225
|67
|29
|.298
Home Runs
Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 26; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 24; A.García, Texas, 20; Olson, Oakland, 20; Walsh, Los Angeles, 18; Devers, Boston, 18; Perez, Kansas City, 18; Semien, Toronto, 18; Altuve, Houston, 17; 6 tied at 16.
Runs Batted In
Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 64; Devers, Boston, 60; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 56; A.García, Texas, 54; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 54; J.Abreu, Chicago, 53; Olson, Oakland, 53; 4 tied at 52.
Pitching
Civale, Cleveland, 10-2; Bassitt, Oakland, 8-2; Greinke, Houston, 8-2; G.Cole, New York, 8-3; Eovaldi, Boston, 8-4; Petit, Oakland, 7-1; Berríos, Minnesota, 7-2; Lynn, Chicago, 7-3; Matz, Toronto, 7-3; Loaisiga, New York, 7-3.
