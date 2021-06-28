AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Brantley Hou
|58
|235
|82
|37
|.349
|Guerrero Jr. Tor
|76
|275
|94
|62
|.342
|Gurriel Hou
|72
|261
|87
|39
|.333
|Bogaerts Bos
|74
|277
|91
|49
|.329
|Mullins Bal
|77
|293
|91
|41
|.311
|Correa Hou
|73
|274
|83
|55
|.303
|Alvarez Hou
|65
|245
|74
|47
|.302
|T.Hernández Tor
|57
|229
|69
|31
|.301
|Cruz Min
|67
|234
|70
|35
|.299
|Martinez Bos
|73
|286
|85
|52
|.297
Home Runs
Ohtani, Los Angeles, 26; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 26; A.García, Texas, 20; Olson, Oakland, 20; Devers, Boston, 19; Walsh, Los Angeles, 18; Perez, Kansas City, 18; Semien, Toronto, 18; 5 tied at 17.
Runs Batted In
Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 66; Devers, Boston, 64; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 60; A.García, Texas, 55; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 54; J.Abreu, Chicago, 53; Olson, Oakland, 53; Walsh, Los Angeles, 53; 3 tied at 52.
Pitching
Civale, Cleveland, 10-2; Bassitt, Oakland, 8-2; Greinke, Houston, 8-2; G.Cole, New York, 8-4; Eovaldi, Boston, 8-4; Petit, Oakland, 7-1; Berríos, Minnesota, 7-2; Lynn, Chicago, 7-3; Matz, Toronto, 7-3; Loaisiga, New York, 7-3.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments