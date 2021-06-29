Trending:
The Associated Press
June 29, 2021 12:00 am
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Brantley Hou 58 235 82 37 .349
Guerrero Jr. Tor 76 275 94 62 .342
Gurriel Hou 72 261 87 39 .333
Bogaerts Bos 74 277 91 49 .329
Mullins Bal 77 293 91 41 .311
Correa Hou 73 274 83 55 .303
Alvarez Hou 65 245 74 47 .302
T.Hernández Tor 57 229 69 31 .301
Cruz Min 67 234 70 35 .299
Martinez Bos 73 286 85 52 .297

Home Runs

Ohtani, Los Angeles, 26; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 26; A.García, Texas, 20; Olson, Oakland, 20; Devers, Boston, 19; Walsh, Los Angeles, 18; Perez, Kansas City, 18; Semien, Toronto, 18; 5 tied at 17.

Runs Batted In

Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 66; Devers, Boston, 64; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 60; A.García, Texas, 55; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 54; J.Abreu, Chicago, 53; Olson, Oakland, 53; Walsh, Los Angeles, 53; 3 tied at 52.

Pitching

Civale, Cleveland, 10-2; Bassitt, Oakland, 8-2; Greinke, Houston, 8-2; G.Cole, New York, 8-4; Eovaldi, Boston, 8-4; Petit, Oakland, 7-1; Berríos, Minnesota, 7-2; Lynn, Chicago, 7-3; Matz, Toronto, 7-3; Loaisiga, New York, 7-3.

