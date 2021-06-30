AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Guerrero Jr. Tor
|77
|279
|96
|63
|.344
|Brantley Hou
|60
|246
|84
|38
|.341
|Gurriel Hou
|74
|267
|88
|40
|.330
|Bogaerts Bos
|75
|281
|92
|49
|.327
|Mullins Bal
|79
|303
|98
|44
|.323
|T.Hernández Tor
|58
|233
|71
|31
|.305
|Cruz Min
|68
|238
|72
|36
|.303
|Martinez Bos
|74
|288
|87
|53
|.302
|Correa Hou
|75
|280
|84
|58
|.300
|Alvarez Hou
|67
|254
|76
|49
|.299
Home Runs
Ohtani, Los Angeles, 28; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 26; A.García, Texas, 20; Olson, Oakland, 20; Devers, Boston, 19; Semien, Toronto, 19; Gallo, Texas, 18; Judge, New York, 18; Walsh, Los Angeles, 18; Perez, Kansas City, 18.
Runs Batted In
Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 66; Devers, Boston, 64; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 63; A.García, Texas, 55; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 54; J.Abreu, Chicago, 53; Olson, Oakland, 53; Walsh, Los Angeles, 53; Bichette, Toronto, 53; 3 tied at 52.
Pitching
Civale, Cleveland, 10-2; Greinke, Houston, 8-2; Bassitt, Oakland, 8-2; G.Cole, New York, 8-4; Eovaldi, Boston, 8-4; Petit, Oakland, 7-1; Berríos, Minnesota, 7-2; Lynn, Chicago, 7-3; Matz, Toronto, 7-3; Loaisiga, New York, 7-3.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments