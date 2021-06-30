On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
The Associated Press
June 30, 2021 12:18 am
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Guerrero Jr. Tor 77 279 96 63 .344
Brantley Hou 60 246 84 38 .341
Gurriel Hou 74 267 88 40 .330
Bogaerts Bos 75 281 92 49 .327
Mullins Bal 79 303 98 44 .323
T.Hernández Tor 58 233 71 31 .305
Cruz Min 68 238 72 36 .303
Martinez Bos 74 288 87 53 .302
Correa Hou 75 280 84 58 .300
Alvarez Hou 67 254 76 49 .299

Home Runs

Ohtani, Los Angeles, 28; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 26; A.García, Texas, 20; Olson, Oakland, 20; Devers, Boston, 19; Semien, Toronto, 19; Gallo, Texas, 18; Judge, New York, 18; Walsh, Los Angeles, 18; Perez, Kansas City, 18.

Runs Batted In

Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 66; Devers, Boston, 64; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 63; A.García, Texas, 55; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 54; J.Abreu, Chicago, 53; Olson, Oakland, 53; Walsh, Los Angeles, 53; Bichette, Toronto, 53; 3 tied at 52.

Pitching

Civale, Cleveland, 10-2; Greinke, Houston, 8-2; Bassitt, Oakland, 8-2; G.Cole, New York, 8-4; Eovaldi, Boston, 8-4; Petit, Oakland, 7-1; Berríos, Minnesota, 7-2; Lynn, Chicago, 7-3; Matz, Toronto, 7-3; Loaisiga, New York, 7-3.

