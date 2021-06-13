Toronto 18, Boston 4

Toronto Boston ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 44 18 20 18 Totals 32 4 6 4 Semien 2b 4 2 2 2 K.Hernández cf 4 0 1 2 Panik 2b 1 0 0 0 Verdugo rf 3 0 0 0 Bichette ss 5 5 4 3 Martinez lf 4 0 1 0 Guerrero Jr. 1b 5 2 3 3 Bogaerts ss 3 1 1 1 Tellez 1b 1 1 1 2 Renfroe dh 2 0 0 0 T.Hernández rf 6 2 3 6 Gonzalez p-2b 1 0 0 0 Grichuk dh 5 0 1 0 Arroyo 2b-p 4 1 1 0 Gurriel Jr. lf 5 2 3 1 Dalbec 3b 3 1 1 1 Biggio 3b 4 2 2 1 Plawecki c 4 1 1 0 Adams c 5 0 0 0 Santana 1b 4 0 0 0 Davis cf 3 2 1 0

Toronto 410 441 202 — 18 Boston 010 020 100 — 4

E_Gonzalez (7). DP_Toronto 1, Boston 3. LOB_Toronto 4, Boston 5. 2B_Biggio (5), Bichette (14), T.Hernández (6), K.Hernández (13). HR_T.Hernández 2 (10), Gurriel Jr. (6), Semien (15), Bichette (13), Biggio (5), Guerrero Jr. (21), Tellez (4), Bogaerts (12), Dalbec (8). SB_Bichette (8). SF_Semien (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Toronto Ray W,4-2 6 4 3 3 3 10 Thornton 2 2 1 1 0 2 Beasley 1 0 0 0 1 0

Boston Pérez L,4-4 1 1-3 6 5 5 1 0 Arroyo 1 1 2 0 1 0 Weber 5 2-3 13 11 11 2 7 Gonzalez 1 0 0 0 0 0

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T_2:54. A_22,595 (37,755).

