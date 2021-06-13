On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Toronto 18, Boston 4

The Associated Press
June 13, 2021 4:25 pm
< a min read
      
Toronto Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 44 18 20 18 Totals 32 4 6 4
Semien 2b 4 2 2 2 K.Hernández cf 4 0 1 2
Panik 2b 1 0 0 0 Verdugo rf 3 0 0 0
Bichette ss 5 5 4 3 Martinez lf 4 0 1 0
Guerrero Jr. 1b 5 2 3 3 Bogaerts ss 3 1 1 1
Tellez 1b 1 1 1 2 Renfroe dh 2 0 0 0
T.Hernández rf 6 2 3 6 Gonzalez p-2b 1 0 0 0
Grichuk dh 5 0 1 0 Arroyo 2b-p 4 1 1 0
Gurriel Jr. lf 5 2 3 1 Dalbec 3b 3 1 1 1
Biggio 3b 4 2 2 1 Plawecki c 4 1 1 0
Adams c 5 0 0 0 Santana 1b 4 0 0 0
Davis cf 3 2 1 0
Toronto 410 441 202 18
Boston 010 020 100 4

E_Gonzalez (7). DP_Toronto 1, Boston 3. LOB_Toronto 4, Boston 5. 2B_Biggio (5), Bichette (14), T.Hernández (6), K.Hernández (13). HR_T.Hernández 2 (10), Gurriel Jr. (6), Semien (15), Bichette (13), Biggio (5), Guerrero Jr. (21), Tellez (4), Bogaerts (12), Dalbec (8). SB_Bichette (8). SF_Semien (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Ray W,4-2 6 4 3 3 3 10
Thornton 2 2 1 1 0 2
Beasley 1 0 0 0 1 0
Boston
Pérez L,4-4 1 1-3 6 5 5 1 0
Arroyo 1 1 2 0 1 0
Weber 5 2-3 13 11 11 2 7
Gonzalez 1 0 0 0 0 0

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T_2:54. A_22,595 (37,755).

        Insight by GDIT: Learn how the customer must drive the entire digital modernization process by downloading this exclusive e-book.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
6|13 The Workplace of the Future: What You...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Yellowstone's new automated vehicle shuttle system successfully transports first passengers