Toronto 18, Boston 4

|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|44
|18
|20
|18
|
|Totals
|32
|4
|6
|4
|
|Semien 2b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|
|K.Hernández cf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|
|Panik 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Verdugo rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bichette ss
|5
|5
|4
|3
|
|Martinez lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|5
|2
|3
|3
|
|Bogaerts ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Tellez 1b
|1
|1
|1
|2
|
|Renfroe dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|T.Hernández rf
|6
|2
|3
|6
|
|Gonzalez p-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grichuk dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Arroyo 2b-p
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|5
|2
|3
|1
|
|Dalbec 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Biggio 3b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|
|Plawecki c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Adams c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Santana 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Davis cf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Toronto
|410
|441
|202
|—
|18
|Boston
|010
|020
|100
|—
|4
E_Gonzalez (7). DP_Toronto 1, Boston 3. LOB_Toronto 4, Boston 5. 2B_Biggio (5), Bichette (14), T.Hernández (6), K.Hernández (13). HR_T.Hernández 2 (10), Gurriel Jr. (6), Semien (15), Bichette (13), Biggio (5), Guerrero Jr. (21), Tellez (4), Bogaerts (12), Dalbec (8). SB_Bichette (8). SF_Semien (2).
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ray W,4-2
|6
|
|4
|3
|3
|3
|10
|Thornton
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Beasley
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Pérez L,4-4
|1
|1-3
|6
|5
|5
|1
|0
|Arroyo
|1
|
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Weber
|5
|2-3
|13
|11
|11
|2
|7
|Gonzalez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Vic Carapazza.
T_2:54. A_22,595 (37,755).
