Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Toronto 2, Miami 1

The Associated Press
June 22, 2021 10:02 pm
< a min read
      
Toronto Miami
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 2 7 2 Totals 30 1 3 1
Semien 2b 4 0 0 0 Chisholm Jr. 2b 4 0 0 0
Bichette ss 3 1 0 0 Marte cf 3 0 1 0
Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 0 2 1 Aguilar 1b 4 0 1 0
Hernández rf 4 0 1 0 Duvall rf 4 0 0 0
Springer cf 4 0 0 0 Rojas ss 3 0 0 0
Biggio 3b 3 1 1 0 Sánchez lf 3 1 1 1
Gurriel Jr. lf 4 0 1 1 Alfaro c 3 0 0 0
McGuire c 4 0 2 0 Berti 3b 3 0 0 0
Stripling p 2 0 0 0 Alcantara p 2 0 0 0
Panik ph 1 0 0 0 León ph 1 0 0 0
Chatwood p 0 0 0 0 García p 0 0 0 0
Mayza p 0 0 0 0
Grichuk ph 1 0 0 0
Romano p 0 0 0 0
Toronto 000 001 001 2
Miami 010 000 000 1

E_Guerrero Jr. (3). LOB_Toronto 7, Miami 3. 2B_Hernández (9), Biggio (6), Gurriel Jr. (14). HR_Sánchez (2). SB_Bichette (11).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Stripling 6 2 1 1 1 7
Chatwood 1 0 0 0 0 1
Mayza W,2-1 1 0 0 0 0 2
Romano S,4-5 1 1 0 0 0 1
Miami
Alcantara 8 5 1 1 1 3
García L,3-6 1 2 1 1 0 2

HBP_Alcantara (Bichette). WP_Alcantara.

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

        Insight by Nuix: Download this exclusive e-book to explore how several agencies and industry are working together to make sure data is accessible and valuable during investigations.

T_2:34. A_6,291 (36,742).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
6|21 Defense One Tech Summit
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA Secretary Vilsack and Rep. Spanberger tour the Featherstone Farm Seed in Amelia, VA