Toronto 2, Miami 1

|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|2
|7
|2
|
|Totals
|30
|1
|3
|1
|
|Semien 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chisholm Jr. 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bichette ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Marte cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Aguilar 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hernández rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Duvall rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Springer cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rojas ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Biggio 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Sánchez lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Alfaro c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|McGuire c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Berti 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stripling p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alcantara p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Panik ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|León ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chatwood p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|García p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mayza p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Grichuk ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Romano p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Toronto
|000
|001
|001
|—
|2
|Miami
|010
|000
|000
|—
|1
E_Guerrero Jr. (3). LOB_Toronto 7, Miami 3. 2B_Hernández (9), Biggio (6), Gurriel Jr. (14). HR_Sánchez (2). SB_Bichette (11).
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Stripling
|6
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|7
|Chatwood
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Mayza W,2-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Romano S,4-5
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Alcantara
|8
|
|5
|1
|1
|1
|3
|García L,3-6
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
HBP_Alcantara (Bichette). WP_Alcantara.
Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Manny Gonzalez.
T_2:34. A_6,291 (36,742).
Comments