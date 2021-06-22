Toronto 2, Miami 1

|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|2
|7
|2
|1
|5
|
|Semien 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.279
|Bichette ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.340
|Hernández rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.300
|Springer cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.158
|Biggio 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.230
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.255
|McGuire c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.290
|Stripling p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Panik ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Chatwood p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Mayza p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Grichuk ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Romano p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|1
|3
|1
|1
|11
|
|Chisholm Jr. 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.258
|Marte cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.321
|Aguilar 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.269
|Duvall rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.212
|Rojas ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Sánchez lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.240
|Alfaro c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.269
|Berti 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.218
|Alcantara p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.071
|b-León ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.181
|García p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Toronto
|000
|001
|001_2
|7
|1
|Miami
|010
|000
|000_1
|3
|0
a-grounded out for Stripling in the 7th. b-struck out for Alcantara in the 8th. c-struck out for Mayza in the 9th.
E_Guerrero Jr. (3). LOB_Toronto 7, Miami 3. 2B_Hernández (9), Biggio (6), Gurriel Jr. (14). HR_Sánchez (2), off Stripling. RBIs_Guerrero Jr. (60), Gurriel Jr. (24), Sánchez (3). SB_Bichette (11). CS_Marte (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 2 (Springer, Grichuk); Miami 0. RISP_Toronto 2 for 5; Miami 0 for 0.
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Stripling
|6
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|7
|91
|4.33
|Chatwood
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|4.15
|Mayza, W, 2-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|8
|5.48
|Romano, S, 4-5
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|1.42
|Miami
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Alcantara
|8
|
|5
|1
|1
|1
|3
|86
|2.93
|García, L, 3-6
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|18
|2.89
HBP_Alcantara (Bichette). WP_Alcantara.
Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Manny Gonzalez.
T_2:34. A_6,291 (36,742).
