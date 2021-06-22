Toronto 2, Miami 1

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 2 7 2 1 5 Semien 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .279 Bichette ss 3 1 0 0 0 0 .276 Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 0 2 1 0 0 .340 Hernández rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .300 Springer cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .158 Biggio 3b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .230 Gurriel Jr. lf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .255 McGuire c 4 0 2 0 0 1 .290 Stripling p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Panik ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .262 Chatwood p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Mayza p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Grichuk ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .265 Romano p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 1 3 1 1 11 Chisholm Jr. 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .258 Marte cf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .321 Aguilar 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .269 Duvall rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .212 Rojas ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .255 Sánchez lf 3 1 1 1 0 0 .240 Alfaro c 3 0 0 0 0 3 .269 Berti 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .218 Alcantara p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .071 b-León ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .181 García p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Toronto 000 001 001_2 7 1 Miami 010 000 000_1 3 0

a-grounded out for Stripling in the 7th. b-struck out for Alcantara in the 8th. c-struck out for Mayza in the 9th.

E_Guerrero Jr. (3). LOB_Toronto 7, Miami 3. 2B_Hernández (9), Biggio (6), Gurriel Jr. (14). HR_Sánchez (2), off Stripling. RBIs_Guerrero Jr. (60), Gurriel Jr. (24), Sánchez (3). SB_Bichette (11). CS_Marte (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 2 (Springer, Grichuk); Miami 0. RISP_Toronto 2 for 5; Miami 0 for 0.

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Stripling 6 2 1 1 1 7 91 4.33 Chatwood 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 4.15 Mayza, W, 2-1 1 0 0 0 0 2 8 5.48 Romano, S, 4-5 1 1 0 0 0 1 9 1.42

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Alcantara 8 5 1 1 1 3 86 2.93 García, L, 3-6 1 2 1 1 0 2 18 2.89

HBP_Alcantara (Bichette). WP_Alcantara.

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T_2:34. A_6,291 (36,742).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.