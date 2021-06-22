Trending:
Toronto 2, Miami 1

The Associated Press
June 22, 2021 10:00 pm
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 2 7 2 1 5
Semien 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .279
Bichette ss 3 1 0 0 0 0 .276
Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 0 2 1 0 0 .340
Hernández rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .300
Springer cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .158
Biggio 3b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .230
Gurriel Jr. lf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .255
McGuire c 4 0 2 0 0 1 .290
Stripling p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000
a-Panik ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .262
Chatwood p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Mayza p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Grichuk ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .265
Romano p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 1 3 1 1 11
Chisholm Jr. 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .258
Marte cf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .321
Aguilar 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .269
Duvall rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .212
Rojas ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .255
Sánchez lf 3 1 1 1 0 0 .240
Alfaro c 3 0 0 0 0 3 .269
Berti 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .218
Alcantara p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .071
b-León ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .181
García p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Toronto 000 001 001_2 7 1
Miami 010 000 000_1 3 0

a-grounded out for Stripling in the 7th. b-struck out for Alcantara in the 8th. c-struck out for Mayza in the 9th.

E_Guerrero Jr. (3). LOB_Toronto 7, Miami 3. 2B_Hernández (9), Biggio (6), Gurriel Jr. (14). HR_Sánchez (2), off Stripling. RBIs_Guerrero Jr. (60), Gurriel Jr. (24), Sánchez (3). SB_Bichette (11). CS_Marte (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 2 (Springer, Grichuk); Miami 0. RISP_Toronto 2 for 5; Miami 0 for 0.

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Stripling 6 2 1 1 1 7 91 4.33
Chatwood 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 4.15
Mayza, W, 2-1 1 0 0 0 0 2 8 5.48
Romano, S, 4-5 1 1 0 0 0 1 9 1.42
Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Alcantara 8 5 1 1 1 3 86 2.93
García, L, 3-6 1 2 1 1 0 2 18 2.89

HBP_Alcantara (Bichette). WP_Alcantara.

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T_2:34. A_6,291 (36,742).

