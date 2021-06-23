Toronto 3, Miami 1

|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|3
|8
|3
|3
|10
|
|Semien 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.277
|Bichette ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.279
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.340
|Hernández lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.299
|Springer cf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.136
|Grichuk rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Biggio 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|Adams c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.080
|c-McGuire ph-c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Ray p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Mayza p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Chatwood p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Panik ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Romano p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|1
|5
|1
|1
|9
|
|Chisholm Jr. 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Marte cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.326
|Aguilar 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Duvall rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.213
|Rojas ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.257
|Sánchez lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.207
|Alfaro c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.269
|Berti 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|Rogers p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.074
|a-Díaz ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|Cimber p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Bass p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-León ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.179
|Curtiss p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Toronto
|200
|010
|000_3
|8
|1
|Miami
|000
|001
|000_1
|5
|1
a-flied out for Rogers in the 5th. b-lined out for Bass in the 7th. c-singled for Adams in the 9th. d-flied out for Chatwood in the 9th.
E_Biggio (7), Aguilar (5). LOB_Toronto 8, Miami 6. 2B_Hernández (10), Semien (14), Duvall (7). HR_Marte (6), off Ray. RBIs_Hernández (43), Springer (4), Bichette (48), Marte (17). SB_Marte (11), Bichette (12). S_Ray.
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 6 (Grichuk, Guerrero Jr., Springer, Ray); Miami 2 (Duvall, Alfaro). RISP_Toronto 2 for 8; Miami 0 for 4.
Runners moved up_Springer, Sánchez. GIDP_Biggio.
DP_Miami 1 (Aguilar, Rojas, Chisholm Jr.).
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ray, W, 5-3
|6
|
|4
|1
|1
|1
|6
|96
|3.35
|Mayza, H, 6
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|5.24
|Chatwood, H, 11
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|4.00
|Romano, S, 5-6
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|1.37
|Miami
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rogers, L, 7-4
|5
|
|5
|3
|3
|2
|6
|83
|2.08
|Cimber
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|3.13
|Bass
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|16
|4.39
|Curtiss
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|27
|2.78
WP_Cimber.
Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Laz Diaz.
T_3:18. A_6,164 (36,742).
