Toronto 3, Miami 1

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 3 8 3 3 10 Semien 2b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .277 Bichette ss 4 1 2 1 1 1 .279 Guerrero Jr. 1b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .340 Hernández lf 4 0 1 1 0 2 .299 Springer cf 3 0 0 1 1 1 .136 Grichuk rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .264 Biggio 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .230 Adams c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .080 c-McGuire ph-c 1 0 1 0 0 0 .300 Ray p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Mayza p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Chatwood p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Panik ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .259 Romano p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 1 5 1 1 9 Chisholm Jr. 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .253 Marte cf 4 1 2 1 0 2 .326 Aguilar 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .264 Duvall rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .213 Rojas ss 3 0 1 0 1 0 .257 Sánchez lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .207 Alfaro c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .269 Berti 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .214 Rogers p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .074 a-Díaz ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .125 Cimber p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Bass p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-León ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .179 Curtiss p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000

Toronto 200 010 000_3 8 1 Miami 000 001 000_1 5 1

a-flied out for Rogers in the 5th. b-lined out for Bass in the 7th. c-singled for Adams in the 9th. d-flied out for Chatwood in the 9th.

E_Biggio (7), Aguilar (5). LOB_Toronto 8, Miami 6. 2B_Hernández (10), Semien (14), Duvall (7). HR_Marte (6), off Ray. RBIs_Hernández (43), Springer (4), Bichette (48), Marte (17). SB_Marte (11), Bichette (12). S_Ray.

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 6 (Grichuk, Guerrero Jr., Springer, Ray); Miami 2 (Duvall, Alfaro). RISP_Toronto 2 for 8; Miami 0 for 4.

Runners moved up_Springer, Sánchez. GIDP_Biggio.

DP_Miami 1 (Aguilar, Rojas, Chisholm Jr.).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ray, W, 5-3 6 4 1 1 1 6 96 3.35 Mayza, H, 6 1 0 0 0 0 1 20 5.24 Chatwood, H, 11 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 4.00 Romano, S, 5-6 1 1 0 0 0 1 16 1.37

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Rogers, L, 7-4 5 5 3 3 2 6 83 2.08 Cimber 1 1 0 0 0 1 17 3.13 Bass 1 1 0 0 0 3 16 4.39 Curtiss 2 1 0 0 1 0 27 2.78

WP_Cimber.

Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Laz Diaz.

T_3:18. A_6,164 (36,742).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.