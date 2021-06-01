Toronto 5, Miami 1

Miami Toronto ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 32 1 7 1 Totals 35 5 11 5 Chisholm Jr. ss 4 0 0 0 Semien 2b 4 2 2 0 Marte cf 4 0 2 1 Bichette ss 4 1 1 0 Aguilar dh 4 0 1 0 Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 1 4 3 Cooper 1b 3 0 1 0 Hernández rf-lf 4 0 0 1 Duvall rf 3 0 0 0 Grichuk cf-rf 4 0 0 0 Alfaro c 4 0 2 0 Panik 3b 4 0 0 0 Díaz 3b 4 0 1 0 Espinal 3b 0 0 0 0 Berti lf 3 0 0 0 Gurriel Jr. lf 4 1 3 1 Dickerson ph 0 0 0 0 Davis cf 0 0 0 0 Marté 2b 2 1 0 0 Tellez dh 4 0 1 0 Devers ph 1 0 0 0 McGuire c 3 0 0 0

Miami 000 010 000 — 1 Toronto 003 010 01x — 5

E_Chisholm Jr. (4). DP_Miami 1, Toronto 2. LOB_Miami 8, Toronto 6. 2B_Marte (5), Guerrero Jr. (11). HR_Guerrero Jr. (17), Gurriel Jr. (5). SB_Marte (4).

IP H R ER BB SO

Miami Alcantara L,2-5 6 9 4 4 0 4 Curtiss 1 1 0 0 0 2 Pop 1 1 1 1 0 0

Toronto Ray W,3-2 6 6 1 1 2 9 Mayza H,4 1 0 0 0 0 1 Dolis H,3 1 0 0 0 0 3 Romano 1 1 0 0 2 1

Umpires_Home, Dan Merzel; First, Greg Gibson; Second, Will Little; Third, Rob Drake.

T_2:45. A_5,321 (21,050).

