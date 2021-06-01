Toronto 5, Miami 1

|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|1
|7
|1
|
|Totals
|35
|5
|11
|5
|
|Chisholm Jr. ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Semien 2b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|
|Marte cf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Bichette ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Aguilar dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|1
|4
|3
|
|Cooper 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hernández rf-lf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|
|Duvall rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grichuk cf-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alfaro c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Panik 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Díaz 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Espinal 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Berti lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|
|Dickerson ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Davis cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Marté 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Tellez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Devers ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|McGuire c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Miami
|000
|010
|000
|—
|1
|Toronto
|003
|010
|01x
|—
|5
E_Chisholm Jr. (4). DP_Miami 1, Toronto 2. LOB_Miami 8, Toronto 6. 2B_Marte (5), Guerrero Jr. (11). HR_Guerrero Jr. (17), Gurriel Jr. (5). SB_Marte (4).
|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Alcantara L,2-5
|6
|
|9
|4
|4
|0
|4
|Curtiss
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Pop
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ray W,3-2
|6
|
|6
|1
|1
|2
|9
|Mayza H,4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Dolis H,3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Romano
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
Umpires_Home, Dan Merzel; First, Greg Gibson; Second, Will Little; Third, Rob Drake.
T_2:45. A_5,321 (21,050).
