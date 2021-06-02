Toronto 6, Miami 5

|Miami
|Toronto
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|33
|5
|6
|5
|Totals
|35
|6
|9
|5
|Chisholm Jr. ss
|5
|1
|1
|2
|Semien 2b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Marte cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Bichette ss
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Aguilar 1b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Guerrero Jr. dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Cooper dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Hernández rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Dickerson lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Grichuk cf
|5
|2
|2
|2
|Duvall rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Panik 3b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Díaz 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Alfaro c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Tellez 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Devers 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|McGuire c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Davis pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Miami
|013
|000
|100
|—
|5
|Toronto
|010
|100
|103
|—
|6
E_Chisholm Jr. (5), Marte (1). LOB_Miami 7, Toronto 11. 2B_Tellez (3). 3B_Guerrero Jr. (1), Bichette (1). HR_Dickerson (2), Chisholm Jr. (6), Aguilar (10), Marte (3), Grichuk 2 (11). SF_Panik (1).
|Miami
|López
|4
|
|5
|2
|2
|1
|9
|Bender
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Bleier H,6
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bass H,6
|1
|
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|Floro H,7
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|García L,3-4 BS,9-11
|
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|2
|0
|Toronto
|Manoah
|3
|1-3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|Payamps
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Mayza
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Thornton
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Edwards Jr.
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Castro W,1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Payamps pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.
HBP_Manoah (Alfaro), Castro (Alfaro). WP_Bender.
Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, Will Little; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Dan Merzel.
T_3:41. A_5,385 (21,050).
