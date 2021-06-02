Trending:
Toronto 6, Miami 5

By The Associated Press
June 2, 2021 11:08 pm
< a min read
      
Miami Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 5 6 5 Totals 35 6 9 5
Chisholm Jr. ss 5 1 1 2 Semien 2b 3 2 1 0
Marte cf 4 1 1 1 Bichette ss 4 0 1 2
Aguilar 1b 5 1 1 1 Guerrero Jr. dh 4 1 1 0
Cooper dh 4 0 0 0 Hernández rf 4 0 0 0
Dickerson lf 4 1 2 1 Grichuk cf 5 2 2 2
Duvall rf 4 0 0 0 Panik 3b 4 0 0 1
Díaz 3b 2 0 0 0 Gurriel Jr. lf 4 0 2 0
Alfaro c 2 0 0 0 Tellez 1b 3 0 1 0
Devers 2b 3 1 1 0 McGuire c 4 0 1 0
Davis pr 0 1 0 0
Miami 013 000 100 5
Toronto 010 100 103 6

E_Chisholm Jr. (5), Marte (1). LOB_Miami 7, Toronto 11. 2B_Tellez (3). 3B_Guerrero Jr. (1), Bichette (1). HR_Dickerson (2), Chisholm Jr. (6), Aguilar (10), Marte (3), Grichuk 2 (11). SF_Panik (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Miami
López 4 5 2 2 1 9
Bender 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 3
Bleier H,6 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Bass H,6 1 0 1 0 2 1
Floro H,7 1 0 0 0 0 1
García L,3-4 BS,9-11 1-3 3 3 3 2 0
Toronto
Manoah 3 1-3 4 4 4 3 5
Payamps 2 0 0 0 0 1
Mayza 2-3 0 0 0 0 2
Thornton 1 1 1 1 0 2
Edwards Jr. 1 1 0 0 0 0
Castro W,1-1 1 0 0 0 1 0

Payamps pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

HBP_Manoah (Alfaro), Castro (Alfaro). WP_Bender.

Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, Will Little; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Dan Merzel.

T_3:41. A_5,385 (21,050).

