Toronto 7, Baltimore 4

|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|41
|7
|14
|7
|5
|9
|
|Semien 2b
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.283
|Bichette ss
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.279
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|.337
|Hernández dh
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.300
|Grichuk cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.266
|Biggio rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.228
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.255
|Espinal 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.278
|McGuire c
|5
|2
|4
|2
|0
|1
|.277
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|4
|5
|4
|2
|5
|
|Mullins cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.319
|Mancini 1b
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.272
|Mountcastle lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|Santander dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.239
|Hays rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Galvis ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Franco 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.210
|Severino c
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.236
|Valaika 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Toronto
|000
|040
|021_7
|14
|0
|Baltimore
|100
|000
|030_4
|5
|0
LOB_Toronto 12, Baltimore 3. 2B_McGuire 3 (7), Gurriel Jr. 2 (13), Hernández (8). HR_Mancini (13), off Ryu; Severino (3), off Thornton; Mancini (14), off Thornton. RBIs_Bichette 2 (47), Hernández (42), Grichuk (47), Biggio (15), McGuire 2 (5), Mancini 3 (52), Severino (9). SB_Bichette (10).
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 8 (Biggio, Semien 2, Espinal, McGuire, Hernández); Baltimore 1 (Franco). RISP_Toronto 7 for 19; Baltimore 0 for 2.
Runners moved up_Semien, Hays, Galvis. GIDP_Santander.
DP_Toronto 1 (Espinal, Semien, Guerrero Jr.).
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ryu, W, 6-4
|7
|
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|100
|3.25
|Thornton
|1
|
|2
|3
|3
|0
|1
|16
|3.89
|Chatwood, S, 1-2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|15
|4.32
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|M.Harvey, L, 3-9
|4
|1-3
|9
|4
|4
|2
|4
|84
|7.80
|Plutko
|2
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|42
|5.20
|Valdez
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|24
|5.74
|Tate
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|19
|4.18
Inherited runners-scored_Plutko 2-0. HBP_Thornton (Valaika). WP_M.Harvey, Tate.
Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Roberto Ortiz.
T_3:05. A_14,917 (45,971).
