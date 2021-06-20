On Air: Federal News Network program
Sports News

Toronto 7, Baltimore 4

The Associated Press
June 20, 2021 4:25 pm
< a min read
      
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 41 7 14 7 5 9
Semien 2b 6 0 0 0 0 2 .283
Bichette ss 5 1 2 2 0 0 .279
Guerrero Jr. 1b 3 1 1 0 2 2 .337
Hernández dh 5 1 2 1 0 0 .300
Grichuk cf 4 1 2 1 1 0 .266
Biggio rf 4 0 1 1 1 1 .228
Gurriel Jr. lf 5 1 2 0 0 2 .255
Espinal 3b 4 0 0 0 1 1 .278
McGuire c 5 2 4 2 0 1 .277
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 4 5 4 2 5
Mullins cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .319
Mancini 1b 4 2 2 3 0 0 .272
Mountcastle lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .266
Santander dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .239
Hays rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .227
Galvis ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .257
Franco 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .210
Severino c 2 1 1 1 1 1 .236
Valaika 2b 2 1 0 0 0 0 .200
Toronto 000 040 021_7 14 0
Baltimore 100 000 030_4 5 0

LOB_Toronto 12, Baltimore 3. 2B_McGuire 3 (7), Gurriel Jr. 2 (13), Hernández (8). HR_Mancini (13), off Ryu; Severino (3), off Thornton; Mancini (14), off Thornton. RBIs_Bichette 2 (47), Hernández (42), Grichuk (47), Biggio (15), McGuire 2 (5), Mancini 3 (52), Severino (9). SB_Bichette (10).

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 8 (Biggio, Semien 2, Espinal, McGuire, Hernández); Baltimore 1 (Franco). RISP_Toronto 7 for 19; Baltimore 0 for 2.

Runners moved up_Semien, Hays, Galvis. GIDP_Santander.

DP_Toronto 1 (Espinal, Semien, Guerrero Jr.).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ryu, W, 6-4 7 3 1 1 1 4 100 3.25
Thornton 1 2 3 3 0 1 16 3.89
Chatwood, S, 1-2 1 0 0 0 1 0 15 4.32
Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
M.Harvey, L, 3-9 4 1-3 9 4 4 2 4 84 7.80
Plutko 2 2-3 0 0 0 1 3 42 5.20
Valdez 1 3 2 2 1 1 24 5.74
Tate 1 2 1 1 1 1 19 4.18

Inherited runners-scored_Plutko 2-0. HBP_Thornton (Valaika). WP_M.Harvey, Tate.

Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T_3:05. A_14,917 (45,971).

