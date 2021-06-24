Toronto 9, Baltimore 0

|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|0
|7
|0
|3
|10
|
|Mullins cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.310
|Mancini dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.264
|Mountcastle 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.263
|Santander rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.234
|Stewart rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.207
|Hays lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|Galvis ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Franco 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Severino c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|Valaika 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|9
|10
|9
|5
|7
|
|Semien 2b-ss
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.277
|Bichette ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.280
|a-Espinal ph-3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Guerrero Jr. dh
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|.338
|Hernández rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.302
|Grichuk cf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.261
|Biggio 3b-2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.226
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|1
|1
|4
|0
|0
|.255
|Panik 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.252
|McGuire c
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.324
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|000_0
|7
|1
|Toronto
|612
|000
|00x_9
|10
|0
a-singled for Bichette in the 8th.
E_Franco (8). LOB_Baltimore 10, Toronto 6. 2B_Severino (6), Hernández (11), Semien (15), Bichette (15). HR_Gurriel Jr. (8), off Kremer; Guerrero Jr. (24), off Plutko. RBIs_Hernández (44), Grichuk (48), Gurriel Jr. 4 (28), Guerrero Jr. (61), Semien (43), Bichette (49).
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 5 (Hays, Mancini 2, Franco); Toronto 3 (Biggio, Guerrero Jr. 2). RISP_Baltimore 0 for 9; Toronto 3 for 8.
Runners moved up_Valaika, Grichuk.
DP_Baltimore 1 (Mullins, Valaika, Mullins).
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kremer, L, 0-7
|
|1-3
|2
|6
|6
|5
|0
|39
|7.25
|Plutko
|2
|2-3
|5
|3
|3
|0
|2
|49
|5.54
|Lakins Sr.
|4
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|42
|5.81
|Fry
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|23
|3.00
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kay, W, 1-2
|5
|
|5
|0
|0
|2
|8
|95
|5.19
|Castro
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|4.76
|Murphy
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|8.10
|Barnes
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16
|0.00
|Saucedo
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Plutko 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Joe West; Third, Bruce Dreckman.
T_3:01. A_6,264 (21,050).
