Toronto 9, Baltimore 0

The Associated Press
June 24, 2021 10:25 pm
< a min read
      
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 0 7 0 3 10
Mullins cf 4 0 1 0 1 2 .310
Mancini dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .264
Mountcastle 1b 2 0 1 0 2 0 .263
Santander rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .234
Stewart rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .207
Hays lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .224
Galvis ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .246
Franco 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .211
Severino c 4 0 2 0 0 1 .234
Valaika 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .200
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 9 10 9 5 7
Semien 2b-ss 4 2 1 1 1 2 .277
Bichette ss 3 1 1 1 1 1 .280
a-Espinal ph-3b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .286
Guerrero Jr. dh 4 2 1 1 1 3 .338
Hernández rf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .302
Grichuk cf 4 0 0 1 0 0 .261
Biggio 3b-2b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .226
Gurriel Jr. lf 4 1 1 4 0 0 .255
Panik 1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .252
McGuire c 4 1 3 0 0 0 .324
Baltimore 000 000 000_0 7 1
Toronto 612 000 00x_9 10 0

a-singled for Bichette in the 8th.

E_Franco (8). LOB_Baltimore 10, Toronto 6. 2B_Severino (6), Hernández (11), Semien (15), Bichette (15). HR_Gurriel Jr. (8), off Kremer; Guerrero Jr. (24), off Plutko. RBIs_Hernández (44), Grichuk (48), Gurriel Jr. 4 (28), Guerrero Jr. (61), Semien (43), Bichette (49).

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 5 (Hays, Mancini 2, Franco); Toronto 3 (Biggio, Guerrero Jr. 2). RISP_Baltimore 0 for 9; Toronto 3 for 8.

Runners moved up_Valaika, Grichuk.

DP_Baltimore 1 (Mullins, Valaika, Mullins).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kremer, L, 0-7 1-3 2 6 6 5 0 39 7.25
Plutko 2 2-3 5 3 3 0 2 49 5.54
Lakins Sr. 4 1 0 0 0 3 42 5.81
Fry 1 2 0 0 0 2 23 3.00
Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kay, W, 1-2 5 5 0 0 2 8 95 5.19
Castro 1 0 0 0 0 0 15 4.76
Murphy 1 1 0 0 0 1 9 8.10
Barnes 1 1 0 0 1 0 16 0.00
Saucedo 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Plutko 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Joe West; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

T_3:01. A_6,264 (21,050).

