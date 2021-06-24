Trending:
Toronto 9, Baltimore 0

The Associated Press
June 24, 2021 10:27 pm
< a min read
      
Baltimore Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 0 7 0 Totals 34 9 10 9
Mullins cf 4 0 1 0 Semien 2b-ss 4 2 1 1
Mancini dh 4 0 1 0 Bichette ss 3 1 1 1
Mountcastle 1b 2 0 1 0 Espinal ph-3b 1 0 1 0
Santander rf 4 0 0 0 Guerrero Jr. dh 4 2 1 1
Stewart rf 0 0 0 0 Hernández rf 4 1 2 1
Hays lf 4 0 1 0 Grichuk cf 4 0 0 1
Galvis ss 4 0 0 0 Biggio 3b-2b 3 1 0 0
Franco 3b 4 0 1 0 Gurriel Jr. lf 4 1 1 4
Severino c 4 0 2 0 Panik 1b 3 0 0 0
Valaika 2b 4 0 0 0 McGuire c 4 1 3 0
Baltimore 000 000 000 0
Toronto 612 000 00x 9

E_Franco (8). DP_Baltimore 1, Toronto 0. LOB_Baltimore 10, Toronto 6. 2B_Severino (6), Hernández (11), Semien (15), Bichette (15). HR_Gurriel Jr. (8), Guerrero Jr. (24).

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Kremer L,0-7 1-3 2 6 6 5 0
Plutko 2 2-3 5 3 3 0 2
Lakins Sr. 4 1 0 0 0 3
Fry 1 2 0 0 0 2
Toronto
Kay W,1-2 5 5 0 0 2 8
Castro 1 0 0 0 0 0
Murphy 1 1 0 0 0 1
Barnes 1 1 0 0 1 0
Saucedo 1 0 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Joe West; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

T_3:01. A_6,264 (21,050).

