Toronto 9, Baltimore 0

|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|0
|7
|0
|
|Totals
|34
|9
|10
|9
|
|Mullins cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Semien 2b-ss
|4
|2
|1
|1
|
|Mancini dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Bichette ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Mountcastle 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Espinal ph-3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Santander rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Guerrero Jr. dh
|4
|2
|1
|1
|
|Stewart rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hernández rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Hays lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Grichuk cf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|
|Galvis ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Biggio 3b-2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Franco 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|1
|1
|4
|
|Severino c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Panik 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Valaika 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|McGuire c
|4
|1
|3
|0
|
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|Toronto
|612
|000
|00x
|—
|9
E_Franco (8). DP_Baltimore 1, Toronto 0. LOB_Baltimore 10, Toronto 6. 2B_Severino (6), Hernández (11), Semien (15), Bichette (15). HR_Gurriel Jr. (8), Guerrero Jr. (24).
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kremer L,0-7
|
|1-3
|2
|6
|6
|5
|0
|Plutko
|2
|2-3
|5
|3
|3
|0
|2
|Lakins Sr.
|4
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Fry
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kay W,1-2
|5
|
|5
|0
|0
|2
|8
|Castro
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Murphy
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Barnes
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Saucedo
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Joe West; Third, Bruce Dreckman.
T_3:01. A_6,264 (21,050).
