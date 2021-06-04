Trending:
Toronto’s Semien puts 10-game hit streak on the line against Astros

By The Associated Press
June 4, 2021 3:08 am
2 min read
      

Houston Astros (31-25, second in the AL West) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (29-25, fourth in the AL East)

Buffalo, New York; Friday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Zack Greinke (5-2, 3.67 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 57 strikeouts) Blue Jays: Hyun Jin Ryu (5-2, 2.62 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 58 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -123, Astros +105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Marcus Semien is riding a 10-game hitting streak as Toronto readies to play Houston.

The Blue Jays are 12-11 in home games in 2020. Toronto ranks second in the majors in hitting with a .259 batting average, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the team with an average of .335.

The Astros are 11-12 on the road. The Houston offense has compiled a .264 batting average as a team this season, good for first in the league. Yuli Gurriel leads the team with an average of .310.

The Astros won the last meeting 7-4. Bryan Abreu earned his second victory and Kyle Tucker went 2-for-3 with a triple, a home run and four RBIs for Houston. Nate Pearson registered his first loss for Toronto.

TOP PERFORMERS: Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays with 29 extra base hits and is slugging .665.

Tucker leads the Astros with 23 extra base hits and 35 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 6-4, .294 batting average, 3.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Astros: 5-5, .226 batting average, 3.59 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Kirby Yates: (tommy john surgery), David Phelps: (right lat), Patrick Murphy: (shoulder), Tommy Milone: (shoulder), Julian Merryweather: (left oblique), Tom Hatch: (elbow), A.J. Cole: (neck), Ryan Borucki: (forearm), Travis Bergen: (shoulder), George Springer: (quad), Cavan Biggio: (spine), Alejandro Kirk: (left hip flexor).

Astros: Justin Verlander: (elbow), Austin Pruitt: (elbow), Lance McCullers Jr.: (shoulder), Josh James: (hip), Kent Emanuel: (elbow), Pedro Baez: (right shoulder), Bryan Abreu: (calf), Michael Brantley: (hamstring), Jason Castro: (achilles).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

