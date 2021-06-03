Triple-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Omaha (Kansas City)
|18
|8
|.692
|—
|St. Paul (Minnesota)
|13
|13
|.500
|5
|Indianapolis (Pittsburgh)
|12
|13
|.480
|5½
|Toledo (Detroit)
|12
|13
|.480
|5½
|Iowa (Chicago Cubs)
|10
|15
|.400
|7½
|Columbus (Cleveland)
|9
|16
|.360
|8½
|Louisville (Cincinnati)
|9
|16
|.360
|8½
|Northeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees)
|18
|7
|.720
|—
|Worcester (Boston)
|16
|11
|.593
|3
|Buffalo (Toronto)
|13
|11
|.542
|4½
|Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia)
|14
|13
|.519
|5
|Syracuse (N.Y. Mets)
|9
|17
|.346
|9½
|Rochester (Washington)
|8
|19
|.296
|11
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Nashville (Milwaukee)
|21
|5
|.808
|—
|Durham (Tampa Bay)
|18
|9
|.667
|3½
|Jacksonville (Miami)
|16
|11
|.593
|5½
|Gwinnett (Atlanta)
|15
|12
|.556
|6½
|Memphis (St. Louis)
|10
|16
|.385
|11
|Norfolk (Baltimore)
|10
|16
|.385
|11
|Charlotte (Chicago White Sox)
|8
|18
|.308
|13
___
Columbus at Indianapolis, ppd.
Rochester 18, Worcester 5
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 10, Lehigh Valley 2
Durham 11, Norfolk 2
Louisville 6, St. Paul 2
Nashville 7, Charlotte 4
Gwinnett 11, Jacksonville 3
Syracuse 6, Buffalo 4
Iowa 2, Omaha 0
Toledo 7, Memphis 0
St. Paul at Louisville, game 1 ppd.
Louisville 6, St. Paul 3, game 2
Memphis 10, Toledo 6, game 1
Toledo at Memphis , game 2
Worcester 3, Rochester 1
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 5, Lehigh Valley 1
Norfolk 12, Durham 4, 8 innings
Nashville 15, Charlotte 4
Columbus 3, Indianapolis 2
Jacksonville 6, Gwinnett 2
Syracuse at Buffalo, ppd.
Omaha 8, Iowa 5
Columbus at Indianapolis, 2, 5:05, p.m.
Rochester at Worcester, 6:35 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Scranton W/B, 6:35 p.m.
Norfolk at Durham, 6:35 p.m.
St. Paul at Louisville, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.
Jacksonville at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Buffalo, 7:05 p.m.
Iowa at Omaha,8:05 p.m.
Toledo at Memphis, 8:10 p.m.
Rochester at Worcester, 4:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Scranton W/B, 4:05 p.m.
Jacksonville at Gwinnett, 6:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Buffalo, 6:05 p.m.
Norfolk at Durham, 6:35 p.m.
St. Paul at Louisville, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.
Columbus at Indianapolis, 7:05, p.m.
Toledo at Memphis, 7:35 p.m.
Iowa at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.
St. Paul at Louisville, 1 p.m.
Rochester at Worcester, 1:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Scranton W/B, 1:05 p.m.
Jacksonville at Gwinnett, 1:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Buffalo, 1:05 p.m.
Columbus at Indianapolis, 1:35, p.m.
Nashville at Charlotte, 2:05 p.m.
Toledo at Memphis, 3:05 p.m.
Norfolk at Durham, 5:05 p.m.
Iowa at Omaha, 6:05 p.m.
