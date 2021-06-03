On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Triple-A East Glance

By The Associated Press
June 3, 2021 11:40 pm
1 min read
      
All Times EDT
Midwest Division
W L Pct. GB
Omaha (Kansas City) 18 8 .692
St. Paul (Minnesota) 13 13 .500 5
Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 12 13 .480
Toledo (Detroit) 12 13 .480
Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 10 15 .400
Columbus (Cleveland) 9 16 .360
Louisville (Cincinnati) 9 16 .360
Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 18 7 .720
Worcester (Boston) 16 11 .593 3
Buffalo (Toronto) 13 11 .542
Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 14 13 .519 5
Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 9 17 .346
Rochester (Washington) 8 19 .296 11
Southeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Nashville (Milwaukee) 21 5 .808
Durham (Tampa Bay) 18 9 .667
Jacksonville (Miami) 16 11 .593
Gwinnett (Atlanta) 15 12 .556
Memphis (St. Louis) 10 16 .385 11
Norfolk (Baltimore) 10 16 .385 11
Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 8 18 .308 13

___

Wednesday’s Games

Columbus at Indianapolis, ppd.

Rochester 18, Worcester 5

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 10, Lehigh Valley 2

Durham 11, Norfolk 2

Louisville 6, St. Paul 2

Nashville 7, Charlotte 4

Gwinnett 11, Jacksonville 3

Syracuse 6, Buffalo 4

Iowa 2, Omaha 0

Toledo 7, Memphis 0

Thurday’s Games

St. Paul at Louisville, game 1 ppd.

Louisville 6, St. Paul 3, game 2

Memphis 10, Toledo 6, game 1

Toledo at Memphis , game 2

Worcester 3, Rochester 1

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 5, Lehigh Valley 1

Norfolk 12, Durham 4, 8 innings

Nashville 15, Charlotte 4

Columbus 3, Indianapolis 2

Jacksonville 6, Gwinnett 2

Syracuse at Buffalo, ppd.

Omaha 8, Iowa 5

Friday’s Games

Columbus at Indianapolis, 2, 5:05, p.m.

Rochester at Worcester, 6:35 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Scranton W/B, 6:35 p.m.

Norfolk at Durham, 6:35 p.m.

St. Paul at Louisville, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.

Jacksonville at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Buffalo, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Omaha,8:05 p.m.

Toledo at Memphis, 8:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Rochester at Worcester, 4:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Scranton W/B, 4:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Gwinnett, 6:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Buffalo, 6:05 p.m.

Norfolk at Durham, 6:35 p.m.

St. Paul at Louisville, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.

Columbus at Indianapolis, 7:05, p.m.

Toledo at Memphis, 7:35 p.m.

Iowa at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

St. Paul at Louisville, 1 p.m.

Rochester at Worcester, 1:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Scranton W/B, 1:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Gwinnett, 1:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Buffalo, 1:05 p.m.

Columbus at Indianapolis, 1:35, p.m.

Nashville at Charlotte, 2:05 p.m.

Toledo at Memphis, 3:05 p.m.

Norfolk at Durham, 5:05 p.m.

Iowa at Omaha, 6:05 p.m.

