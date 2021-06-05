Triple-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Omaha (Kansas City)
|19
|8
|.704
|—
|St. Paul (Minnesota)
|15
|13
|.536
|4½
|Indianapolis (Pittsburgh)
|14
|13
|.519
|5
|Toledo (Detroit)
|12
|14
|.462
|6½
|Iowa (Chicago Cubs)
|10
|16
|.385
|8½
|Columbus (Cleveland)
|9
|18
|.333
|10
|Louisville (Cincinnati)
|9
|18
|.333
|10
|Northeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees)
|18
|8
|.692
|—
|Worcester (Boston)
|17
|11
|.607
|2
|Buffalo (Toronto)
|14
|11
|.560
|3½
|Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia)
|15
|13
|.536
|4
|Syracuse (N.Y. Mets)
|9
|18
|.333
|9½
|Rochester (Washington)
|8
|20
|.286
|11
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Nashville (Milwaukee)
|21
|6
|.778
|—
|Durham (Tampa Bay)
|18
|9
|.667
|3
|Jacksonville (Miami)
|17
|11
|.607
|4½
|Gwinnett (Atlanta)
|15
|13
|.536
|6½
|Memphis (St. Louis)
|11
|16
|.407
|10
|Norfolk (Baltimore)
|10
|16
|.38510½
|Charlotte (Chicago White Sox)
|9
|18
|.333
|12
St. Paul at Louisville, game 1 ppd.
Louisville 6, St. Paul 3, game 2
Memphis 10, Toledo 6, game 1
Toledo at Memphis , game 2
Worcester 3, Rochester 1
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 5, Lehigh Valley 1
Norfolk 12, Durham 4, 8 innings
Nashville 15, Charlotte 4
Columbus 3, Indianapolis 2
Jacksonville 6, Gwinnett 2
Syracuse at Buffalo, ppd.
Omaha 8, Iowa 5
Indianapolis 10, Columbus 3, game 1
Indianapolis 5, Columbus 2, game 2
Worcester 12, Rochester 1
Lehigh Valley 5, Scranton W/B 4
Norfolk at Durham, ppd.
St. Paul 2, Louisville 1, game 1
St. Paul 4, Louisville 1, game 2
Charlotte 1, Nashville 0
Jacksonville 5, Gwinnett 0
Buffalo 5, Syracuse 4, 8 innings, game 1
Syracuse at Buffalo, game 2
Omaha 13, Iowa 8
Toledo 5, Memphis 5, 10 innings
Rochester at Worcester, 4:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Scranton W/B, 4:05 p.m.
Jacksonville at Gwinnett, 6:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Buffalo, 6:05 p.m.
Norfolk at Durham, 6:35 p.m.
St. Paul at Louisville, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.
Columbus at Indianapolis, 7:05, p.m.
Toledo at Memphis, 7:35 p.m.
Iowa at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.
St. Paul at Louisville, 1 p.m.
Rochester at Worcester, 1:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Scranton W/B, 1:05 p.m.
Jacksonville at Gwinnett, 1:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Buffalo, 1:05 p.m.
Columbus at Indianapolis, 1:35, p.m.
Nashville at Charlotte, 2:05 p.m.
Toledo at Memphis, 3:05 p.m.
Norfolk at Durham, 5:05 p.m.
Iowa at Omaha, 6:05 p.m.
No Games Scheduled
