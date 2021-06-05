Trending:
Triple-A East Glance

By The Associated Press
June 5, 2021 12:03 am
1 min read
      
All Times EDT
Midwest Division
W L Pct. GB
Omaha (Kansas City) 19 8 .704
St. Paul (Minnesota) 15 13 .536
Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 14 13 .519 5
Toledo (Detroit) 12 14 .462
Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 10 16 .385
Columbus (Cleveland) 9 18 .333 10
Louisville (Cincinnati) 9 18 .333 10
Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 18 8 .692
Worcester (Boston) 17 11 .607 2
Buffalo (Toronto) 14 11 .560
Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 15 13 .536 4
Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 9 18 .333
Rochester (Washington) 8 20 .286 11
Southeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Nashville (Milwaukee) 21 6 .778
Durham (Tampa Bay) 18 9 .667 3
Jacksonville (Miami) 17 11 .607
Gwinnett (Atlanta) 15 13 .536
Memphis (St. Louis) 11 16 .407 10
Norfolk (Baltimore) 10 16 .38510½
Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 9 18 .333 12

___

Thurday’s Games

St. Paul at Louisville, game 1 ppd.

Louisville 6, St. Paul 3, game 2

Memphis 10, Toledo 6, game 1

Toledo at Memphis , game 2

Worcester 3, Rochester 1

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 5, Lehigh Valley 1

Norfolk 12, Durham 4, 8 innings

Nashville 15, Charlotte 4

Columbus 3, Indianapolis 2

Jacksonville 6, Gwinnett 2

Syracuse at Buffalo, ppd.

Omaha 8, Iowa 5

Friday’s Games

Indianapolis 10, Columbus 3, game 1

Indianapolis 5, Columbus 2, game 2

Worcester 12, Rochester 1

Lehigh Valley 5, Scranton W/B 4

Norfolk at Durham, ppd.

St. Paul 2, Louisville 1, game 1

St. Paul 4, Louisville 1, game 2

Charlotte 1, Nashville 0

Jacksonville 5, Gwinnett 0

Buffalo 5, Syracuse 4, 8 innings, game 1

Syracuse at Buffalo, game 2

Omaha 13, Iowa 8

Toledo 5, Memphis 5, 10 innings

Saturday’s Games

Rochester at Worcester, 4:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Scranton W/B, 4:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Gwinnett, 6:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Buffalo, 6:05 p.m.

Norfolk at Durham, 6:35 p.m.

St. Paul at Louisville, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.

Columbus at Indianapolis, 7:05, p.m.

Toledo at Memphis, 7:35 p.m.

Iowa at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

St. Paul at Louisville, 1 p.m.

Rochester at Worcester, 1:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Scranton W/B, 1:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Gwinnett, 1:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Buffalo, 1:05 p.m.

Columbus at Indianapolis, 1:35, p.m.

Nashville at Charlotte, 2:05 p.m.

Toledo at Memphis, 3:05 p.m.

Norfolk at Durham, 5:05 p.m.

Iowa at Omaha, 6:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

<

