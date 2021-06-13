Trending:
Sports News

Triple-A East Glance

The Associated Press
June 13, 2021 7:47 pm
1 min read
      
All Times EDT
Midwest Division
W L Pct. GB
Omaha (Kansas City) 25 10 .714
Toledo (Detroit) 19 16 .543 6
Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 18 17 .514 7
St. Paul (Minnesota) 17 19 .472
Columbus (Cleveland) 15 20 .429 10
Louisville (Cincinnati) 12 23 .343 13
Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 11 23 .324 13½
Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 23 11 .676
Worcester (Boston) 23 13 .639 1
Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 18 18 .500 6
Buffalo (Toronto) 17 17 .500 6
Rochester (Washington) 14 22 .389 10
Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 11 25 .306 13
Southeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Durham (Tampa Bay) 24 11 .686
Nashville (Milwaukee) 24 11 .686
Jacksonville (Miami) 21 14 .600 3
Gwinnett (Atlanta) 18 18 .500
Memphis (St. Louis) 15 21 .417
Norfolk (Baltimore) 13 20 .394 10
Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 13 22 .371 11

___

Saturday’s Games

Rochester 9, Lehigh Valley 0, game 1

Lehigh Valley 2, Rochester 1, game 2

Scranton W/B 6, Buffalo 4, 10 innings

Worcester 11, Syracuse 2

Jacksonville 8, Norfolk 7, 10 innings

Durham 11, Charlotte 0

Toledo 3, Louisville 2

Memphis 6, Gwinnett 1

St. Paul 9, Omaha 5

Indianapolis 8, Nashville 1

Columbus 7, Iowa 1

Sunday’s Games

Scranton W/B 8, Buffalo 0

Worcester 13, Syracuse 7

Rochester 7, Lehigh Valley 3

Columbus 6, Iowa 3

Omaha 15, St. Paul 4

Indianapolis 7, Nashville 4

Memphis 7, Gwinnett 6

Toledo 10, Louisville 4

Charlotte 1, Durham 0

Norfolk at Jacksonville, ppd. to Aug. 4

Monday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Lehigh Valley at Worcester, 6:35 p.m.

Jacksonville at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.

Syracuse at Scranton W/B, 7:05 p.m.

Durham at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.

Buffalo at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Memphis at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.

Nashville at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.

Toledo at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Louisville at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Toledo at Columbus, noon

Lehigh Valley at Worcester, 6:35 p.m.

Jacksonville at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.

Syracuse at Scranton W/B, 7:05 p.m.

Durham at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.

Buffalo at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Memphis at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.

Nashville at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Louisville at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.

<

