Triple-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Omaha (Kansas City)
|25
|10
|.714
|—
|Toledo (Detroit)
|19
|16
|.543
|6
|Indianapolis (Pittsburgh)
|18
|17
|.514
|7
|St. Paul (Minnesota)
|17
|19
|.472
|8½
|Columbus (Cleveland)
|15
|20
|.429
|10
|Louisville (Cincinnati)
|12
|23
|.343
|13
|Iowa (Chicago Cubs)
|11
|23
|.324
|13½
|Northeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees)
|23
|11
|.676
|—
|Worcester (Boston)
|23
|13
|.639
|1
|Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia)
|18
|18
|.500
|6
|Buffalo (Toronto)
|17
|17
|.500
|6
|Rochester (Washington)
|14
|22
|.389
|10
|Syracuse (N.Y. Mets)
|11
|25
|.306
|13
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Durham (Tampa Bay)
|24
|11
|.686
|—
|Nashville (Milwaukee)
|24
|11
|.686
|—
|Jacksonville (Miami)
|21
|14
|.600
|3
|Gwinnett (Atlanta)
|18
|18
|.500
|6½
|Memphis (St. Louis)
|15
|21
|.417
|9½
|Norfolk (Baltimore)
|13
|20
|.394
|10
|Charlotte (Chicago White Sox)
|13
|22
|.371
|11
___
Rochester 9, Lehigh Valley 0, game 1
Lehigh Valley 2, Rochester 1, game 2
Scranton W/B 6, Buffalo 4, 10 innings
Worcester 11, Syracuse 2
Jacksonville 8, Norfolk 7, 10 innings
Durham 11, Charlotte 0
Toledo 3, Louisville 2
Memphis 6, Gwinnett 1
St. Paul 9, Omaha 5
Indianapolis 8, Nashville 1
Columbus 7, Iowa 1
Scranton W/B 8, Buffalo 0
Worcester 13, Syracuse 7
Rochester 7, Lehigh Valley 3
Columbus 6, Iowa 3
Omaha 15, St. Paul 4
Indianapolis 7, Nashville 4
Memphis 7, Gwinnett 6
Toledo 10, Louisville 4
Charlotte 1, Durham 0
Norfolk at Jacksonville, ppd. to Aug. 4
No Games Scheduled
Lehigh Valley at Worcester, 6:35 p.m.
Jacksonville at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.
Syracuse at Scranton W/B, 7:05 p.m.
Durham at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.
Buffalo at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Memphis at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.
Nashville at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.
Toledo at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.
Iowa at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
Louisville at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.
Toledo at Columbus, noon
Lehigh Valley at Worcester, 6:35 p.m.
Jacksonville at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.
Syracuse at Scranton W/B, 7:05 p.m.
Durham at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.
Buffalo at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Memphis at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.
Nashville at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.
Iowa at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
Louisville at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.
<
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments