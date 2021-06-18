On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Sports News

Triple-A East Glance

The Associated Press
June 18, 2021 11:53 pm
1 min read
      
All Times EDT
Midwest Division
W L Pct. GB
Omaha (Kansas City) 28 11 .718
Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 21 18 .538 7
Toledo (Detroit) 20 19 .513 8
Columbus (Cleveland) 18 21 .462 10
St. Paul (Minnesota) 18 22 .450 10½
Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 14 24 .368 13½
Louisville (Cincinnati) 13 26 .333 15
Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 27 11 .711
Worcester (Boston) 26 14 .650 2
Buffalo (Toronto) 20 18 .526 7
Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 19 21 .475 9
Rochester (Washington) 15 25 .375 13
Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 11 29 .275 17
Southeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Durham (Tampa Bay) 26 13 .667
Nashville (Milwaukee) 25 14 .641 1
Jacksonville (Miami) 23 16 .590 3
Gwinnett (Atlanta) 21 19 .525
Norfolk (Baltimore) 15 22 .405 10
Memphis (St. Louis) 16 24 .400 10½
Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 15 24 .385 11

___

Thursday’s Games

Norfolk 10, Durham 6

Buffalo 5, Rochester 2

Worcester 3, Lehigh Valley 2

Charlotte 9, Jacksonville 3

Indianapolis 3, Memphis 2, 11 innings

Nashville 3, Gwinnett 2

Columbus 8, Toledo 2

Iowa 12, St. Paul 2

Omaha 6, Louisville 5

Friday’s Games

Worcester 5, Lehigh Valley 1

Jacksonville 7, Charlotte 3

Scranton W/B 7, Syracuse 5

Durham 4, Norfolk 3

Buffalo 5, Rochester 0

Memphis 9, Indianapolis 1

Gwinnett 8, Nashville 7

Columbus 7, Toledo 5

Iowa 6, St. Paul 5

Omaha 5, Louisville 1

Saturday’s Games

Lehigh Valley at Worcester, 4:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Scranton W/B, 6:05 p.m.

Nashville at Gwinnett, 6:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Charlotte, 7:05 p.m.

Buffalo at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Durham at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.

Memphis at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.

Toledo at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Louisville at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Lehigh Valley at Worcester, 1:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Scranton W/B, 1:05 p.m.

Buffalo at Rochester, 1:05 p.m.

Durham at Norfolk, 1:05 p.m.

Nashville at Gwinnett, 1:05 p.m.

Memphis at Indianapolis, 1:35 p.m.

Jacksonville at Charlotte, 2:05 p.m.

Toledo at Columbus, 2:05 p.m.

Iowa at St. Paul, 3:05 p.m.

Louisville at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.

