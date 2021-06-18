Triple-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Omaha (Kansas City)
|28
|11
|.718
|—
|Indianapolis (Pittsburgh)
|21
|18
|.538
|7
|Toledo (Detroit)
|20
|19
|.513
|8
|Columbus (Cleveland)
|18
|21
|.462
|10
|St. Paul (Minnesota)
|18
|22
|.450
|10½
|Iowa (Chicago Cubs)
|14
|24
|.368
|13½
|Louisville (Cincinnati)
|13
|26
|.333
|15
|Northeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees)
|27
|11
|.711
|—
|Worcester (Boston)
|26
|14
|.650
|2
|Buffalo (Toronto)
|20
|18
|.526
|7
|Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia)
|19
|21
|.475
|9
|Rochester (Washington)
|15
|25
|.375
|13
|Syracuse (N.Y. Mets)
|11
|29
|.275
|17
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Durham (Tampa Bay)
|26
|13
|.667
|—
|Nashville (Milwaukee)
|25
|14
|.641
|1
|Jacksonville (Miami)
|23
|16
|.590
|3
|Gwinnett (Atlanta)
|21
|19
|.525
|5½
|Norfolk (Baltimore)
|15
|22
|.405
|10
|Memphis (St. Louis)
|16
|24
|.400
|10½
|Charlotte (Chicago White Sox)
|15
|24
|.385
|11
Norfolk 10, Durham 6
Buffalo 5, Rochester 2
Worcester 3, Lehigh Valley 2
Charlotte 9, Jacksonville 3
Indianapolis 3, Memphis 2, 11 innings
Nashville 3, Gwinnett 2
Columbus 8, Toledo 2
Iowa 12, St. Paul 2
Omaha 6, Louisville 5
Worcester 5, Lehigh Valley 1
Jacksonville 7, Charlotte 3
Scranton W/B 7, Syracuse 5
Durham 4, Norfolk 3
Buffalo 5, Rochester 0
Memphis 9, Indianapolis 1
Gwinnett 8, Nashville 7
Columbus 7, Toledo 5
Iowa 6, St. Paul 5
Omaha 5, Louisville 1
Lehigh Valley at Worcester, 4:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Scranton W/B, 6:05 p.m.
Nashville at Gwinnett, 6:05 p.m.
Jacksonville at Charlotte, 7:05 p.m.
Buffalo at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Durham at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.
Memphis at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.
Toledo at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.
Iowa at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
Louisville at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Worcester, 1:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Scranton W/B, 1:05 p.m.
Buffalo at Rochester, 1:05 p.m.
Durham at Norfolk, 1:05 p.m.
Nashville at Gwinnett, 1:05 p.m.
Memphis at Indianapolis, 1:35 p.m.
Jacksonville at Charlotte, 2:05 p.m.
Toledo at Columbus, 2:05 p.m.
Iowa at St. Paul, 3:05 p.m.
Louisville at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.
