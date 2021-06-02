Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Triple-A West Glance

By The Associated Press
June 2, 2021 11:39 pm
< a min read
      
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land (Houston) 17 6 .739
Round Rock (Texas) 16 8 .667
El Paso (San Diego) 10 13 .435 7
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 9 15 .375
Albuquerque (Colorado) 7 17 .292 10½
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Reno (Arizona) 16 8 .667
Tacoma (Seattle) 13 11 .542 3
Las Vegas (Oakland) 12 12 .500 4
Sacramento (San Francisco) 10 14 .417 6
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 9 15 .375 7

___

Tuesday’s Games

Sugar Land 3, Albuquerque 2

Round Rock 4, Salt Lake 3

El Paso 9, Oklahoma City 4

        Insight by Pega: IT practitioners describe how agencies are doubling down on digital transformation efforts in this exclusive executive briefing.

Tacoma 8, Reno 4

Sacramento 5, Las Vegas 4

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

El Paso at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Sacramento at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Salt Lake at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Friday’s Games

El Paso at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Sacramento at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Salt Lake at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|12 Accelerate 2021
6|1 ISS World Europe
6|2 A Radically Simple Approach to Disaster...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy Band kicks off summer concert series with performance at Washington Navy Yard