Triple-A West Glance

|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|18
|8
|.692
|—
|Round Rock (Texas)
|19
|9
|.679
|—
|El Paso (San Diego)
|11
|16
|.407
|7½
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|11
|16
|.407
|7½
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|9
|18
|.333
|9½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Reno (Arizona)
|18
|10
|.643
|—
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|14
|13
|.519
|3½
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|13
|14
|.481
|4½
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|12
|16
|.429
|6
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|11
|16
|.407
|6½
Round Rock 12, El Paso 9
Tacoma 5, Salt Lake 4
Sugar Land at Oklahoma City, ppd.
Albuquerque 5, Las Vegas 3
Sacramento 10, Reno 6
Round Rock 5, El Paso 2
Sugar Land 8, Oklahoma City 5
Las Vegas 11, Albuquerque 8
Salt Lake at Tacoma, ppd.
Sacramento 12, Reno 11
El Paso at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
Sugar Land at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Las Vegas at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.
Salt Lake at Tacoma, 9:05 p.m.
Sacramento at Reno, 9:35 p.m.
Las Vegas at Albuquerque, 2:05 p.m.
El Paso at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
Sugar Land at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Salt Lake at Tacoma, 9:05 p.m.
Sacramento at Reno, 9:35 p.m.
