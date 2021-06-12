Triple-A West Glance

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|20
|11
|.645
|—
|Round Rock (Texas)
|20
|12
|.625
|½
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|15
|17
|.469
|5½
|El Paso (San Diego)
|13
|18
|.419
|7
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|10
|22
|.312
|10½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Reno (Arizona)
|20
|12
|.625
|—
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|17
|15
|.531
|3
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|16
|15
|.516
|3½
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|14
|18
|.438
|6
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|13
|18
|.419
|6½
Sugar Land 2, Round Rock 1
Oklahoma City 4, El Paso 1
Salt Lake 7, Albuquerque 4
Reno 7, Las Vegas 5
Sacramento 15, Tacoma 7
Round Rock 7, Sugar Land 0
Oklahoma City 9, El Paso 1
Albuquerque 9, Salt Lake 7
Tacoma 7, Sacramento 2
Reno 3 Las Vegas 8
Round Rock at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.
Sacramento at Tacoma, 8:05 p.m.
El Paso at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Albuquerque at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
Reno at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
Albuquerque at Salt Lake, 3:05 p.m.
El Paso at Oklahoma City, 3:05 p.m.
Reno at Las Vegas, 3:05 p.m.
Sacramento at Tacoma, 4:35 p.m.
Round Rock at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.
Round Rock at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
El Paso at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Albuquerque at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
Sacramento at Tacoma, *:05 p.m.
Reno at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
