Triple-A West Glance

The Associated Press
June 16, 2021 5:45 pm
< a min read
      
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Round Rock (Texas) 23 13 .649
Sugar Land (Houston) 21 14 .600
El Paso (San Diego) 16 19 .457
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 16 20 .444 7
Albuquerque (Colorado) 12 24 .333 11
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Reno (Arizona) 23 13 .639
Tacoma (Seattle) 19 15 .559 3
Las Vegas (Oakland) 18 18 .500 5
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 15 20 .429
Sacramento (San Francisco) 14 21 .400

___

Tuesday’s Games

Sugar Land 4, Round Rock 2, 5 innings

Oklahoma City 8, El Paso 3

Albuquerque 12, Salt Lake 7

Tacoma 10, Sacramento 9, 10 innings

Reno 16, Las Vegas 4

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Thursday’s Games

Oklahoma City at Round Rock, 8:50 p.m.

Sugar Land at El Paso, 9:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Salt Lake at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Oklahoma City at Round Rock, 8:50 p.m.

Sugar Land at El Paso, 9:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Salt Lake at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

