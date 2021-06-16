Triple-A West Glance

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Round Rock (Texas)
|23
|13
|.649
|—
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|21
|14
|.600
|1½
|El Paso (San Diego)
|16
|19
|.457
|6½
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|16
|20
|.444
|7
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|12
|24
|.333
|11
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Reno (Arizona)
|23
|13
|.639
|—
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|19
|15
|.559
|3
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|18
|18
|.500
|5
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|15
|20
|.429
|7½
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|14
|21
|.400
|8½
___
Sugar Land 4, Round Rock 2, 5 innings
Oklahoma City 8, El Paso 3
Albuquerque 12, Salt Lake 7
Tacoma 10, Sacramento 9, 10 innings
Reno 16, Las Vegas 4
No games scheduled.
Oklahoma City at Round Rock, 8:50 p.m.
Sugar Land at El Paso, 9:05 p.m.
Albuquerque at Reno, 9:35 p.m.
Salt Lake at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.
Tacoma at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Round Rock, 8:50 p.m.
Sugar Land at El Paso, 9:05 p.m.
Albuquerque at Reno, 9:35 p.m.
Salt Lake at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.
Tacoma at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
