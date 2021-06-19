Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Triple-A West Glance

The Associated Press
June 19, 2021 1:20 am
< a min read
      
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land (Houston) 23 14 .622
Round Rock (Texas) 23 15 .605 ½
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 18 20 .474
El Paso (San Diego) 16 21 .432 7
Albuquerque (Colorado) 12 26 .316 11½
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Reno (Arizona) 25 13 .658
Tacoma (Seattle) 21 15 .583 3
Las Vegas (Oakland) 18 20 .474 7
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 16 21 .432
Sacramento (San Francisco) 15 22 .405

___

Thursday’s Games

Oklahoma City 6, Round Rock 2

Sugar Land 8, El Paso 5

Reno 14, Albuquerque 5

        Insight by AT&T: Please register to access the article on the Federal News Network and AT&T 5G Summit, to learn more about the stories and lessons learned from Defense and private sector leaders.

Salt Lake 9, Sacramento 4

Tacoma 11, Las Vegas 7

Friday’s Games

Oklahoma City 8, Round Rock 7

Sugar Land 10 El Paso 3

Reno 15, Albuquerque 2

Sacramento 8, Salt Lake 3

Tacoma 5, Las Vegas 2

Saturday’s Games

Oklahoma City at Round Rock, 8:50 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Sugar Land at El Paso, 9:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Salt Lake at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Tacoma at Las Vegas, 3:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Reno, 4:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Sacramento, 4:05 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Oklahoma City at Round Rock, 7:50 p.m.

Sugar Land at El Paso, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
6|21 A SANS 2021 Survey: Rethinking the Sec...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Milky Way over San Juan National Forest wins top prize in Share the Experience photo contest