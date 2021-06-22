Triple-A West Glance

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|24
|15
|.625
|—
|Round Rock (Texas)
|24
|17
|.585
|1½
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|20
|21
|.488
|5½
|El Paso (San Diego)
|17
|23
|.425
|8
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|13
|28
|.317
|12½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Reno (Arizona)
|27
|14
|.659
|—
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|22
|17
|.564
|4
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|20
|21
|.488
|7
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|17
|23
|.425
|9½
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|17
|23
|.425
|9½
Las Vegas 14, Tacoma 3
Reno 7, Albuquerque 5
Sacramento 9, Salt Lake 5
Oklahoma City 7, Round Rock 2
Sugar Land 24, El Paso 15
Round Rock 4, Oklahoma City 3, 11 innings
Sugar 10, El Paso 1
Albuquerque 9, Reno 8, 10 innings
Sacramento 7,5Salt Lake 6
Las Vegas 15, Tacoma 6
Salt Lake at Sacramento, 3:05 p.m.
Albuquerque at Reno, 3:05 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
Sugar Land at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.
Tacoma at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
No games scheduled.
Oklahoma City at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.
Las Vegas at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
Tacoma at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.
Round Rock at El Paso, 9:05 p.m.
Reno at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.
