Triple-A West Glance

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|26
|19
|.578
|—
|Round Rock (Texas)
|25
|20
|.556
|1
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|24
|22
|.522
|2½
|El Paso (San Diego)
|20
|24
|.455
|5½
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|15
|31
|.326
|11½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Reno (Arizona)
|29
|17
|.630
|—
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|24
|20
|.545
|4
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|23
|23
|.500
|7
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|20
|25
|.444
|8½
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|20
|25
|.444
|8½
___
Sugar Land 4, Oklahoma City 3
Salt Lake 10, Las Vegas 9
Albuquerque 5, Tacoma 4
El Paso 4, Round Rock 3
Reno 9, Sacramento 7
Las Vegas 5, Salt Lake 3, 10 innings
Sacramento 16, Reno 7
Oklahoma City 6, Sugar Land 4
Round Rock at El Paso, susp.
Albuquerque 11, Tacoma 4
Oklahoma City at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
Las Vegas at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
Round Rock at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.
Tacoma at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.
Reno at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
Las Vegas at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
Round Rock at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.
Tacoma at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.
Reno at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.
