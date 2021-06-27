Trending:
Triple-A West Glance

The Associated Press
June 27, 2021 11:21 pm
< a min read
      
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land (Houston) 26 19 .578
Round Rock (Texas) 25 20 .556 1
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 24 22 .522
El Paso (San Diego) 20 24 .455
Albuquerque (Colorado) 15 31 .326 11½
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Reno (Arizona) 29 17 .630
Tacoma (Seattle) 24 20 .545 4
Las Vegas (Oakland) 23 23 .500 7
Sacramento (San Francisco) 20 25 .444
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 20 25 .444

___

Saturday’s Games

Sugar Land 4, Oklahoma City 3

Salt Lake 10, Las Vegas 9

Albuquerque 5, Tacoma 4

El Paso 4, Round Rock 3

Reno 9, Sacramento 7

Sunday’s Games

Las Vegas 5, Salt Lake 3, 10 innings

Sacramento 16, Reno 7

Oklahoma City 6, Sugar Land 4

Round Rock at El Paso, susp.

Albuquerque 11, Tacoma 4

Monday’s Games

Oklahoma City at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Round Rock at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

Tacoma at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Reno at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Oklahoma City at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Round Rock at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

Tacoma at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Reno at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.

