Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Triple-A West Glance

The Associated Press
June 29, 2021 1:29 am
< a min read
      
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land (Houston) 26 20 .565
Round Rock (Texas) 26 21 .553 ½
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 25 22 .532
El Paso (San Diego) 21 25 .457 5
Albuquerque (Colorado) 15 32 .319 11½
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Reno (Arizona) 30 17 .638
Tacoma (Seattle) 25 20 .556 4
Las Vegas (Oakland) 23 24 .489 7
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 21 25 .457
Sacramento (San Francisco) 20 26 .435

___

Sunday’s Games

Las Vegas 5, Salt Lake 3, 10 innings

Sacramento 16, Reno 7

Oklahoma City 6, Sugar Land 4

        Insight by Hitachi Vantara Federal: Download this exclusive e-book to learn about the challenges and opportunities that artificial intelligence is bringing the federal sector.

Round Rock at El Paso, susp.

Albuquerque 11, Tacoma 4

Monday’s Games

Round Rock 9, El Paso 4

Oklahoma City 5, Sugar Land 4, 11 innings

Salt Lake 3, Las Vegas 1

El Paso 6, Round Rock 3

Tacoma 6, Albuquerque 5

Reno 6, Sacramento 5

        Read more: Sports News

Tuesday’s Games

Oklahoma City at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Round Rock at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

Tacoma at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Reno at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Thursday’s Games

Sugar Land at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Salt Lake at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

El Paso at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Reno at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Georgia Army National Guard completes multinational live-fire training