Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Optioned RHP Jimmy Lambert to Charlotte (Triple-A East).

National League

MIAMI MARLINS — Agreed to terms with SS Galli Cribbs on a minor league contract.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Sent INFs Colin Moran and Phillip Evans to Indianapolis (Triple-A East) for a rehab assignment.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed P Tyler Newsome.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed DT Brian Price.

NEW YORK JETS — Waived LB Sharif Finch. Signed DL Ronald Blair.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released DE Alex McCalister.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed F Juuso Parssinen to a three-year contract.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

ORLANDO CITY SC — Recalled F Daryl Dike from loan to Barnsley F.C. (English Championship).

SPORTING KC — Loaned F Gadi Kinda to Israel Men’s National Team.

COLLEGE

AUSTIN PEAY — Named Connor Crawford assistant indoor volleyball coach and recruiting coordinator.

MARYLAND — Named Libby Ellis associate director for sports administration.

TEXAS RIO GRANDE VALLEY — Named Kyle Timm assistant men’s soccer coach.

