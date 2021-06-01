Tuesday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Optioned RHP Jimmy Lambert to Charlotte (Triple-A East).
MIAMI MARLINS — Agreed to terms with SS Galli Cribbs on a minor league contract.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Sent INFs Colin Moran and Phillip Evans to Indianapolis (Triple-A East) for a rehab assignment.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed P Tyler Newsome.
DETROIT LIONS — Signed DT Brian Price.
NEW YORK JETS — Waived LB Sharif Finch. Signed DL Ronald Blair.
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released DE Alex McCalister.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed F Juuso Parssinen to a three-year contract.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
ORLANDO CITY SC — Recalled F Daryl Dike from loan to Barnsley F.C. (English Championship).
SPORTING KC — Loaned F Gadi Kinda to Israel Men’s National Team.
AUSTIN PEAY — Named Connor Crawford assistant indoor volleyball coach and recruiting coordinator.
MARYLAND — Named Libby Ellis associate director for sports administration.
TEXAS RIO GRANDE VALLEY — Named Kyle Timm assistant men’s soccer coach.
