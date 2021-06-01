Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Optioned RHP Jimmy Lambert to Charlotte (Triple-A East).

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Optioned RHP Tristan McKenzie to Columbus (Triple-A East).

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Recalled LHP Cionel Perez from Louisville (Triple-A East). Placed 3B Max Schrock on the 10-day IL. Sent 1B Joey Votto to Louisville for a rehab assignment.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Recalled INF Alan Trejo from Albuquerque (Triple-A West). Optioned INF Connor Joe to Albuquerque. Activated LHP Ben Bowden from the 10-day IL and optioned him to Albuquerque.

MIAMI MARLINS — Agreed to terms with SS Galli Cribbs on a minor league contract.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Sent INFs Colin Moran and Phillip Evans to Indianapolis (Triple-A East) for a rehab assignment.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Activated LHP Marco Gonzalez from the 10-day IL. Recalled OF Taylor Trammell from Tacoma (Triple-A West). Placed OF Kyle Lewis on the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Robert Dugger to Tacoma.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed P Tyler Newsome.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Waived DT Xavier Kelly and WR Donte Sylencieux with injury designations.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed DT Brian Price.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Named Nick Sorenson special teams coordinator.

NEW YORK JETS — Waived LB Sharif Finch. Signed DL Ronald Blair.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Named Blaise Taylor pro scout, Matt Miller college scout, Mical Johnson scouting assistant, Kylan Butler Bill Walsh offensive coach and Kiara Mayo Amy Adams women in football training camp intern in scouting and operations.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released DE Alex McCalister.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed F Juuso Parssinen to a three-year contract.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

ORLANDO CITY SC — Recalled F Daryl Dike from loan to Barnsley F.C. (English Championship).

SPORTING KC — Loaned F Gadi Kinda to Israel Men’s National Team.

COLLEGE

AUSTIN PEAY — Named Connor Crawford assistant indoor volleyball coach and recruiting coordinator.

BRADLEY — Named Mike Geary women’s basketball associate head coach.

MARYLAND — Named Libby Ellis associate director for sports administration.

TEXAS RIO GRANDE VALLEY — Named Kyle Timm assistant men’s soccer coach.

