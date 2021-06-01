Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Optioned RHP Jimmy Lambert to Charlotte (Triple-A East).

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Optioned RHP Triston McKenzie to Columbus (Triple-A East).

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Activated C Max Stassi from the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Jose Quijada to Salt lake (Triple-A West). Sent C Drew Butera outright to Salt Lake. Agreed to terms with LHP Wade LeBlanc on a minor league contract.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed OF Ramon Laureano on the 10-day IL retroactive to May 28. Recalled OF Skye Bolt from Las Vegas (Triple-A West).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Activated LHP Marco Gonzales from the 10-day IL. Placed CF Kyle Lewis on the 10-day IL. Recalled CF Taylor Trammell from Tacoma (Triple-A West). Optioned RHP Robert Dugger to Tacoma.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Sent RHP Patrick Murphy to Buffalo (Triple-A East) for a rehab assignment.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Recalled LHP Cionel Perez from Louisville (Triple-A East). Placed 3B Max Schrock on the 10-day IL. Sent 1B Joey Votto to Louisville for a rehab assignment.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Recalled 2B Alan Trejo from Albuquerque (Triple-A West). Optioned 1B Connor Joe to Albuquerque. Optioned LHP Ben Bowden to Albuquerque.

MIAMI MARLINS — Agreed to terms with SS Galli Cribbs and 2B Justin Twine on minor league contracts.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed CF Lorenzo Cain on the 10-day IL. Recalled LF Tyrone Taylor from Nashville (Triple-A East).

NEW YORK METS — Claimed INF Travis Blankenhorn off waivers from Seattle. Designated INF Wilfredo Tovar for assignment.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Sent 2B Scott Kingery to Lehigh Valley (Triple-A East) for a rehab assignment.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Sent 1B Colin Moran and 3B Phillip Evans to Indianapolis (Triple-A East) for a rehab assignment.

Minor League Baseball Frontier League

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Agreed to terms with OF Dylan Hardy.

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Sold the contract of RHP Hayden Shenefield to Cincinnati. Agreed to terms with RHP Angelo Baez.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Isaiah Rivera.

TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Sold the contract of C Jhon Nunez to Miami. Agreed to terms with RHP Drew Finley.

BASKETBALL Women’s National Basketball Association

CHICAGO SKY —Signed G Lexie Brown to a remainder-of-season (ROS)contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed P Tyler Newsome.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Waived DT Xavier Kelly and WR Donte Sylencieux with injury designations. Signed DL Jovan Swann.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed LS Reid Ferguson to a three-year contract extension.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed DT Brian Price.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Named Nick Sorenson special teams coordinator.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed DB Dayan Lake.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed RB Rex Burkhead.

NEW YORK JETS — Waived LB Sharif Finch. Signed DL Ronald Blair.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed WR Andy Jones. Released QB Josh Johnson and TE Daniel Helm.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Named Blaise Taylor pro scout, Matt Miller college scout, Mical Johnson scouting assistant, Kylan Butler as the Bill Walsh offensive fellowship coach and Kiara Mayo as the Amy Adams women in football training camp intern in scouting and operations.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released DE Alex McCalister.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed F Juuso Parssinen to a three-year contract.

Minor League Hockey East Coast Hockey League

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Suspended F Cole Sanford.

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Activated D Sam Jardine from reserve. Placed F David Broll on reserve. Returned G Jacob Ingham to Ontario (AHL).

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Activated D Marcus Crawford and Fs Loren Ulett and Brodie Reid from reserve. Placed Ds Corbin Baldwin and Connor Dougherty and G Matt Ginn on reserve.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Activated D Nolan Valleau from reserve. Placed D Luke McInnis on reserve.

WICHITA THUNDER — Placed F Anthony Beauregard on injured reserve retroactive to May 22.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

ORLANDO CITY SC — Recalled F Daryl Dike from loan to Barnsley F.C. (English Championship).

SPORTING KC — Loaned F Gadi Kinda to Israel Men’s National Team.

COLLEGE

AUSTIN PEAY — Named Connor Crawford assistant indoor volleyball coach and recruiting coordinator.

BRADLEY — Named Mike Geary women’s basketball associate head coach.

MARYLAND — Named Libby Ellis associate director for sports administration.

TEXAS RIO GRANDE VALLEY — Named Kyle Timm assistant men’s soccer coach.

