Sports News

Tuesday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
June 8, 2021 3:03 pm
1 min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Placed 3B Jeimer Candelario on the bereavement list. Recalled 2B Isaac Paredes from Toledo (Triple-A East).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Transferred LHP Zack Britton from Somerset (Double-A Northeast) to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East) for his rehab assignment. Sent OF Ryan LaMarre to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on a rehab assignment.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Selected the contract of OF Dillon Thomas from Tacoma (Triple-A West). Designated C Jacob Nottingham for assignment.

National League

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled RHP Ryne Harper from Rochester (Triple-A East). Placed RHP Austin Voth on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 7.

Minor League Baseball

ATLANTIC DUCKS — Signed and activated OF Charlie Tilson and RHP Brady Dragmire. Placed INF Edgar Lebron on the inactive list and RHP Johnny Hellweg on the disabled list.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed CB Amari Henderson.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

NHL — Fined Boston’s head coach Bruce Cassidy $25,000 for public comments critical of the officiating following the June 7 game against the New York Islanders. Fined Boston’s F Nick Ritchie $5,000, the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, for elbowing D Scott Mayfield during the June 7 game against the New York Islanders. Announced Colorado’s F Nazem Kadri’s eight-game suspension for an illegal check to the head of St. Louis D Justin Faulk has been upheld by arbitrator Shyam Das.

DALLAS STARS — Named Ryan Daniels as goaltender development coach of the Texas Stars (AHL).

SOCCER
National Women’s Soccer League

NWSL — Announced that San Diego will be home to a NWSL expansion team, set to begin play in Spring 2022 and that manager Jill Ellis will serve as President, Ron Burke owner and Matt Alvarez project leader for the team.

NJ/NY GOTHAM FC — Acquired F Gaetane Thiney on loan from Paris FC for the 2021 NWSL season.

