Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Reinstated RHP Mac Sceroler from the 10-day IL and INF Pat Valaika from the bereavement list. Optioned INF Ramón Urías to Norfolk (Triple-A East).

DETROIT TIGERS — Placed 3B Jeimer Candelario on the bereavement list. Recalled 2B Isaac Paredes from Toledo (Triple-A East).

HOUSTON ASTROS — Placed IF/OF Aledmys Diaz on the 10-day IL. Reinstated OF Michael Brantley from the 10-day IL.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Transferred LHP Zack Britton from Somerset (Double-A Northeast) to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East) for his rehab assignment. Sent OF Ryan LaMarre to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on a rehab assignment.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Selected the contract of OF Dillon Thomas from Tacoma (Triple-A West). Designated C Jacob Nottingham for assignment.

TEXAS RANGERS — Recalled INF/OF Eli White from Round Rock (Triple-A East). Designated OF/DH Khris Davis for assignment.

National League

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned 2B Nick Maton LHP Cristopher Sanchez to Lehigh Valley (Triple-A East). Placed RHP Brandon Kintzler on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 7. Selected the contract of 2B Luke Williams from Lehigh Valley. Reinstated RHPs Chase Anderson and David Hale from the 10-day IL.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Reinstated IF Brandon Belt from the 10-day IL.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled RHP Ryne Harper from Rochester (Triple-A East). Placed RHP Austin Voth on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 7.

Minor League Baseball Atlantic League

ATLANTIC DUCKS — Signed and activated OF Charlie Tilson and RHP Brady Dragmire. Placed INF Edgar Lebron on the inactive list and RHP Johnny Hellweg on the disabled list.

Frontier League

EQUIPE QUEBEC — Released RHP Stephen Knapp and INF Dane Tofleland.

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed RHP Samson Abernathy. Released catcher Joe Sullivan.

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed RHP Colton Easterwood.

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed RHP Riley Ottensen. Released INF David Kyriacou.

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Sold the contract of RHP Matt Muelenbach to the Minnesota Twins.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed RHP Matt Bottcher.

TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Sold the contract of LHP Samuel Perez to the Minnesota Twins. Signed OF Colton Whitehouse. Released LHP Onas Farfan, RHP Steven Figueroa, and 1B Francis Martinez.

FOOTBALL National Football League

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed CB Amari Henderson.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NHL — Fined Boston’s head coach Bruce Cassidy $25,000 for public comments critical of the officiating following the June 7 game against the New York Islanders. Fined Boston’s F Nick Ritchie $5,000, the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, for elbowing D Scott Mayfield during the June 7 game against the New York Islanders. Announced Colorado’s F Nazem Kadri’s eight-game suspension for an illegal check to the head of St. Louis D Justin Faulk has been upheld by arbitrator Shyam Das.

DALLAS STARS — Named Ryan Daniels as goaltender development coach of the Texas Stars (AHL).

SOCCER Major League Soccer

PORTLAND TIMBERS — Signed MF George Fochive from Israeli Bnei Yehuda Tel Aviv FC through 2022.

National Women’s Soccer League

NWSL — Announced that San Diego will be home to a NWSL expansion team, set to begin play in Spring 2022 and that manager Jill Ellis will serve as President, Ron Burke owner and Matt Alvarez project leader for the team.

NJ/NY GOTHAM FC — Acquired F Gaetane Thiney on loan from Paris FC for the 2021 NWSL season.

COLLEGE

CHARLESTON SOUTHERN — Named Brandon Lemon football wide receiver coach and Demetrius Coley defensive line coach.

GEORGE MASON — Named Todd Bramble deputy athletic director of intercollegiate sports.

TEXAS RIO GRANDE VALLEY — Named Alyssa Gregory women’s soccer assistant coach.

