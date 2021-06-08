Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Activated RHP Mac Sceroler from the 10-day IL and INF Pat Valaika from the bereavement list. Optioned INF Ramón Urías to Norfolk (Triple-A East). Optioned OF Austin Hayes to Norfolk (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment.

DETROIT TIGERS — Placed 3B Jeimer Candelario on the bereavement list. Recalled 2B Isaac Paredes from Toledo (Triple-A East).

HOUSTON ASTROS — Placed IF/OF Aledmys Diaz on the 10-day IL. Activated OF Michael Brantley from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Lance McCullers to Sugar Land (Triple-A East) to begin a rehab assignment.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned OF Byron Buxton to St. Paul (Triplke-A East) on a rehab assignment. Activated OF Rob Refsnyder from 7-day IL. Optioned OF Gilbert Celestino to St. Paul. Optioned RHP Juan Minaya outright to St. Paul.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Transferred LHP Zack Britton from Somerset (Double-A Northeast) to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East) for his rehab assignment. Optioned OF Ryan LaMarre to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on a rehab assignment.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Selected the contract of OF Dillon Thomas from Tacoma (Triple-A West). Designated C Jacob Nottingham for assignment. Optioned RHP Kendall Graveman to Tacoma (Triple-A West) on a rehab assignment.

TEXAS RANGERS — Recalled INF/OF Eli White from Round Rock (Triple-A East). Designated OF/DH Khris Davis for assignment.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed C Danny Jansen on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 7. Recalled C Riley Adams from Buffalo (Triple-A East).

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Placed RHP Adbert Alzolay on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Kohl Stewart from Iowa (Triple-A East). Activated RHP Alec Mills from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Cory Abbott to Iowa.

CINCINNATI REDS — Activated 1B Joey Votto from 10-day IL. Placed RHP Michael Feliz on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 7.

MIAMI MARLINS — Recalled LHP Braxton Garrett from Jacksonville (Triple-A East). Placed LHP Daniel Castano on the 10-day IL.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Selected the contract of INF/OF Jace Peterson from Nashville (Triple-A East).

NEW YORK METS — Optioned OF Albert Almora to Syracuse (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment. Signed OF Cesar Puello to a minor league contract.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned 2B Nick Maton and LHP Cristopher Sanchez to Lehigh Valley (Triple-A East). Placed RHP Brandon Kintzler on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 7. Selected the contract of 2B Luke Williams from Lehigh Valley. Activated RHPs Chase Anderson and David Hale from the 10-day IL.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Activated OF/INF Phillip Evans and RHP Mitch Keller from the IL. Optioned LHP Austin Davis to Indianapolis (Triple-A East). Designated INF/OF Wilmer Difo for assignment.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Activated 1B Brandon Belt from the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Caleb Baragar to Sacramento (Triple-A West) on a rehab assignment.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled RHP Ryne Harper from Rochester (Triple-A East). Placed RHP Austin Voth on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 7.

Minor League Baseball Atlantic League

ATLANTIC DUCKS — Signed and activated OF Charlie Tilson and RHP Brady Dragmire. Placed INF Edgar Lebron on the inactive list and RHP Johnny Hellweg on the disabled list.

Frontier League

EQUIPE QUEBEC — Released RHP Stephen Knapp and INF Dane Tofleland.

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed RHP Samson Abernathy. Released catcher Joe Sullivan.

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed RHP Colton Easterwood.

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed RHP Riley Ottensen. Released INF David Kyriacou.

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Sold the contract of RHP Matt Muelenbach to the Minnesota Twins.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed RHP Matt Bottcher.

TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Sold the contract of LHP Samuel Perez to the Minnesota Twins. Signed OF Colton Whitehouse. Released LHP Onas Farfan, RHP Steven Figueroa, and 1B Francis Martinez.

BASKETBALL Women’s National Basketball Association

CHICAGO SKY — Waived F Sierra Campisano. Suspended C/F Astou Ndour-Fall.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed LB Zaven Collins.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed G Michael Schofield.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed LB De’Vondre to a one-year contract.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed CB Amari Henderson.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed DE Payton Turner to a four-year contract.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed WR Travis Toivonen to a contract. Re-signed DB Ryan Neal to a contract.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed QB Kyle Trask to a four-yeat contract.

TENNESSEE TITANS Waived OT Anthony McKinney from injured reserve.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NHL — Fined Boston’s head coach Bruce Cassidy $25,000 for public comments critical of the officiating following the June 7 game against the New York Islanders. Fined Boston’s F Nick Ritchie $5,000, the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, for elbowing D Scott Mayfield during the June 7 game against the New York Islanders. Announced Colorado’s F Nazem Kadri’s eight-game suspension for an illegal check to the head of St. Louis D Justin Faulk has been upheld by arbitrator Shyam Das.

DALLAS STARS — Named Ryan Daniels as goaltender development coach of the Texas Stars (AHL).

East Coast Hockey League

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Activated F Matt Boudens and F Morgan Adams-Moisan from reserve. Placed F Jackson Leef and F Oliver Cooper on reserve.

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Activated F Liam Pecararo from reserve. Placed D Gordi Myer on reserve.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

PORTLAND TIMBERS — Signed MF George Fochive from Israeli Bnei Yehuda Tel Aviv FC through 2022.

National Women’s Soccer League

NWSL — Announced that San Diego will be home to a NWSL expansion team, set to begin play in Spring 2022 and that manager Jill Ellis will serve as President, Ron Burke owner and Matt Alvarez project leader for the team.

NJ/NY GOTHAM FC — Acquired F Gaetane Thiney on loan from Paris FC for the 2021 NWSL season.

COLLEGE

CHARLESTON SOUTHERN — Named Brandon Lemon football wide receiver coach and Demetrius Coley defensive line coach.

GEORGE MASON — Named Todd Bramble deputy athletic director of intercollegiate sports.

TEXAS RIO GRANDE VALLEY — Named Alyssa Gregory women’s soccer assistant coach.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.