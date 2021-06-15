Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

NEW YORK YANKEES — Transferred the rehab assignment for INF Luke Voit from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East) to Somerset (Double-A Northeast).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Exercised the club option on manager Bob Melvin for the 2022 season.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Sent 3B Mike Moustakas to Louisville (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Purchased the contract of 1B Brock Stassi from Long Island (Atlantic League) and assigned to Reading (Double-A Northeast). Agreed to terms with INF Hao Ye Lee on a minor league contract.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with LHP Sean Kealey on a minor league contract.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Selected the contract of RHP Justin Miller from Rochester (Triple-A East). Designated RHP Rogelio Armenteros for assignment. Placed RHP Max Scherzer on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 12.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed CB Jaycee Horn to a four-year contract.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed OLB Jonathon Cooper.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed OT Sheldon Richardson. Waived P Zach Von Rosenberg.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Re-signed F Nathan Bastian to a two-year contract.

Minor League East Coast Hockey League

WORCESTER RAILERS — Named Hichael Ivins director of marketing.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

ORLANDO CITY SC — Signed D Thomas Williams to a contract through 2024.

COLLEGE

AUSTIN PEAY — Announced head men’s and women’s tennis coach Ross Brown agreed to a contract extension through 2023 season.

EAST CAROLINA — Named Kevin Williams head men’s golf coach.

WISCONSIN — Named Michael Wilson head coach men’s golf.

