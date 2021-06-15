Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Acquired OF Jose Berroa from Pittsburgh in exchange for C Taylor Davis and assigned him to the Orioles florida Complex team in Sarasota.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Optioned 2B Owen Miller to Columbus (Triple-A East). Recalled RHP Eli Morgan from Columbus.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Sent RHP Austin Pruitt to Fayetteville (Low-A East) on a rehab assignment. Optioned C Garrett Stubbs and RHP Nivaldo Rodriguez to Sugar Land (Triple-A West). Reinstated RHP Lance McCullers Jr. and C Jason Castro from the 10-day IL>

NEW YORK YANKEES — Transferred the rehab assignment for INF Luke Voit from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East) to Somerset (Double-A Northeast).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Exercised the club option on manager Bob Melvin for the 2022 season.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed RHP Tyler Glasnow on the 10-day IL. Recalled 2B Mike Brosseau from Durham (Triple-A East).

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed OF Jonathan Davis on the paternity list. Recalled INF Santiago Espinal from Buffalo (Triple-A East).

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Sent 3B Mike Moustakas to Louisville (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment.

NEW YORK METS — Optioned 2B Jeff McNeil to Syracuse (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Purchased the contract of 1B Brock Stassi from Long Island (Atlantic League) and assigned to Reading (Double-A Northeast). Agreed to terms with INF Hao Ye Lee on a minor league contract.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with LHP Sean Kealey on a minor league contract. Optioned RHP Angel Rondon to Memphis (Triple-A East). Reinstated LHP Kwang Hyun from the 10-day IL.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Selected the contract of RHP Justin Miller from Rochester (Triple-A East). Designated RHP Rogelio Armenteros for assignment. Placed RHP Max Scherzer on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 12.

Minor League Baseball Frontier League

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Dylan Hecht.

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Dylan Brammer to a contract extension.

NEW YORK BOULDERS — Released LHP John Cain and C Michael Giordano.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Michael Austin and INF Carson Bartles. Released RHP Saul De La Cruz and RHP Garrett Westberg.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Agreed to terms with OF Connor Perry and RHP Ben Vicini. Released OF Derek Reddy.

BASKETBALL Women’s National Basketball Association

MINNESOTA LYNX — Signed F Cierra Burdick to remainder of the season contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed G Jalen Mayfield to a four-year contract. Signed OL Jalen Mayfield, DL Ta’Quon Graham, OLB Adetokunbo Ogundeji, CB Avery Williams and WR Frank Darby on rookie contracts.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed CB Jaycee Horn to a four-year contract.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed OLB Jonathon Cooper.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed OT Sheldon Richardson to a one-year contract. Waived P Zach Von Rosenberg. Signed QB Kellen Mond to a four-year contract.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Acquired OL Tomoyo Machino and WR Kelvin McKnight.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Re-signed F Nathan Bastian to a two-year contract.

Minor League East Coast Hockey League

WORCESTER RAILERS — Named Hichael Ivins director of marketing.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

ORLANDO CITY SC — Signed D Thomas Williams to a contract through 2024.

COLLEGE

AUSTIN PEAY — Announced head men’s and women’s tennis coach Ross Brown agreed to a contract extension through 2023 season.

EAST CAROLINA — Named Kevin Williams head men’s golf coach.

WISCONSIN — Named Michael Wilson head coach men’s golf.

