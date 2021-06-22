Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball

MLB —Suspended Cincinnati 1B Joey Votto two games and fined an undisclosed amount for aggressive behavior during a June 19 game against San Diego.

American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed OF Adam Engel on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 20. Recalled OF Luis Gonzalez from Charlotte (Triple-A East).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed OF Byron Buxton on the 10-day IL. Recalled OF Gilberto Celestino from St. Paul (Triple-A East).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Returned from rehab assignment and reinstated INF Luke Volt from the 10-day IL. Sent RHP Darren O’Day and LHP Justin Wilson to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East) on rehab assignments.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Signed 1B Matt Warkentin to a minor league contract.

CINCINNATI REDS — Reinstated RHP Trevor Antone from the 10-day IL. Optioned RF Scott Heineman to Louisville (Triple-A East). Sent RHP Jeff Hoffman to Louisville on a rehab assignment.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Selected the contract of OF Lars Nootbaar from Memphis (Triple-A East). Optioned OF Lane Thomas to Memphis. Designated LHP Bernardo Flores Jr. for assignment.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Sent 2B Tommy La Stella to Sacramento (Triple-A West) on a rehab assignment.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Reinstated RHP Max Scherzer from the 10-day IL. Placed RHP Kyle Finnegan on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 21.

FOOTBALL National Football League

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Named Reed Burckhardt director of pro scouting, Luke Burson senior manager, football information systems, Caroline DeFelice player personnel assistant, Jake Essler college scout, Ryan Monnens co-director of player personnel, Paul Nelson executive director, football information systems, Chisom Opara national scout, Pat Roberts assistant director of college scouting, Rob Roche assistant head athletic trainer, Jamaal Stephenson co-director of player personnel, Kaitlin Zarecki special assistant to the general manager/player development and Chris Blanco assistant director of pro scouting.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ELKS — Promoted Chris Rippon to special teams coordinator. Named Derek Oswalt assistant special teams coordinator/defensive assistant and Cam Robinson linebackers coach.

